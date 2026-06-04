President Barzani Receives Turkish Ambassador, Discusses Regional Developments and Erbil-Baghdad Relations

Talks in Erbil highlight regional tensions, Iraq-Türkiye-Kurdistan ties, and efforts to advance political coordination and stability

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — President Masoud Barzani on Thursday received the Ambassador of Türkiye to Iraq, Anil Bora Inan, in Erbil, where the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and relations between Erbil, Baghdad, and Ankara.

The meeting was also attended by the Turkish Consul General in Erbil, Erman Topçu. Discussions focused on ongoing political and security developments across the region, as well as the broader implications of current conflicts and tensions.

During the meeting, the Turkish ambassador expressed his country’s appreciation for the Kurdistan Region’s balanced and wise policy in dealing with regional crises.

He noted that despite repeated attacks and ongoing instability affecting the region, the Kurdistan Region has maintained a policy of restraint and has avoided becoming part of wider regional conflicts.

Another key topic of discussion was the situation in Iraq following the formation of the new federal government, alongside relations between the Kurdistan Region and Baghdad, as well as ties between the Kurdistan Democratic Party and other Iraqi political forces.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued dialogue, coordination, and efforts to resolve outstanding issues.

The meeting also highlighted relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Türkiye, including discussions on the outcomes of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani’s recent visit to Türkiye.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and advancing mutual cooperation.

In the final part of the meeting, attention was given to internal developments within the Kurdistan Region and ongoing efforts to support the political process and ensure stability through continued engagement among political actors.

Relations between the Kurdistan Region and Türkiye have developed over decades into a broad framework of political, economic, and security cooperation, with particular emphasis on energy, trade, and cross-border stability.

Within this context, President Barzani has often played a key role as a senior political figure whose longstanding experience and regional engagement have positioned him as a point of reference for visiting diplomats and international leaders seeking to better understand Iraq’s complex political landscape and ongoing regional dynamics.