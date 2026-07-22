Trump Threatens to Bomb Iranian Civil Infrastructure After Any Strait of Hormuz Attack

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said the United States would target Iranian civilian infrastructure if Tehran attacks ships transiting the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

"Any time the Islamic Republic of Iran shoots at a ship in the Strait of Hormuz, whether it be by Missile, Rocket, Drone, or any other device or weapon, the United States will bomb and destroy ONE BRIDGE OR POWER PLANT," Trump wrote on social media.

The warning came as the U.S. military continued its campaign against Iranian military targets, with U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announcing it had carried out its 11th consecutive night of strikes on Tuesday.

In a statement released early Wednesday, CENTCOM said the operation concluded at 8:15 p.m. Eastern Time on July 21 and targeted Iranian military operations centers, maritime capabilities, aircraft hangars, drone storage facilities, and military logistics infrastructure.

According to CENTCOM, the strikes were intended to further weaken Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt maritime security in the strategically important waterway.

The U.S. military accused Iran of attacking more than 30 commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz over the past three months, saying the incidents endangered hundreds of civilian mariners and undermined freedom of navigation in international waters.

Despite the ongoing hostilities, CENTCOM said the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic.

The command added that since early May, U.S. forces have helped facilitate the safe passage of approximately 900 commercial vessels carrying around 450 million barrels of crude oil through the waterway, highlighting its importance to global energy markets.

The latest operation marks the 11th consecutive night of U.S. strikes against Iranian targets, underscoring Washington's sustained military campaign aimed at degrading Tehran's military capabilities and safeguarding international shipping.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, is one of the world's most important maritime chokepoints, with a significant portion of global oil exports passing through it each day. Escalating U.S.-Iran tensions have heightened concerns over the security of commercial shipping and the stability of global energy supplies.