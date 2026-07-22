Iran Claims Strikes on US Bases in Jordan, Threatens Washington with "National Day of Mourning"

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it targeted three US air bases in Jordan in response to American strikes, while warning of more severe retaliation if attacks continue.

58 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced on Wednesday that it had carried out missile and drone strikes targeting US military assets at three major air bases in Jordan, describing the operation as a direct response to recent American air and missile attacks against Iran.

According to an official IRGC statement, the strikes targeted Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Azraq, King Faisal Air Base in Ma'an Governorate, and Prince Hassan Air Base in Mafraq Governorate.

The IRGC claimed the attacks precisely targeted facilities used to support F-15 fighter aircraft, MQ-9 Reaper drones, and US military helicopters, describing the bases as critical hubs for American military operations in the region.

However, neither the United States nor Jordan has confirmed the Iranian claims, and no independent evidence has emerged to verify the reported scale of the alleged attacks or any resulting damage.

In its statement, the IRGC said the operation was intended to make the United States pay what it called a "heavy price" for violating agreements through its military strikes against Iran.

"If the aggressor is not punished, it will believe it can resume war whenever it wishes and end it whenever it comes under pressure, leaving the shadow of war permanently over our heads," the statement said.

The IRGC added that Iran would not allow Washington to dictate what it described as rules of engagement that serve only US interests.

Alongside the statement, the IRGC released a video showing missiles being launched from undisclosed locations. One missile carried a message reading: "As long as you continue undermining the security of the Iranian people, none of you will be safe... you will discover that within minutes."

The statement also warned that if attacks against Iran continue, Tehran is prepared to carry out an operation that would cause the United States to "regret" its actions and result in a "national day of mourning" in America.

The IRGC said the selection of the three bases reflected their strategic importance to US military operations in the region.

It also warned that countries allowing their territory to be used for military operations against Iran could see their territory and military facilities become targets for what it described as a proportional response.