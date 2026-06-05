US Lawmakers Call for End to Ukraine War and Open Strait of Hormuz through Kurdistan24

Three US congressional representatives outlined their priorities on Iran, Ukraine, and the limits of presidential war powers in exclusive interviews with Kurdistan24

4 hours ago

Erbil (Kurdistan24) - Three members of the United States House of Representatives outlined sharply defined foreign policy positions in exclusive interviews with Kurdistan24's Washington, D.C., bureau chief, Rahim Rashidi, on Wednesday, covering the Iran nuclear threat, the Strait of Hormuz crisis, and a landmark House vote calling on President Donald Trump to withdraw from the war in Ukraine.

US Representative Randy Fine said Washington must pursue three clear objectives regarding Iran. "We have to make sure Iran can't get a nuclear weapon; they can't have the ability to deliver it to the United States, and we need to get the Strait of Hormuz open for free trade for everybody," Fine told Kurdistan24.

Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky described the House vote on Ukraine as a turning point in American foreign policy. "I think we just had a very important vote here in the House of Representatives," Massie told Kurdistan24. "I co-sponsored this resolution. It was a resolution to advise the President to retract or withdraw from the war in Ukraine. The people here in the United States no longer support the war; the majority of the People's House has spoken." Massie cited the direct economic impact on American households as a driving force behind the vote. "The fuel prices are too high here, the fertilizer prices are too high, and we see not much to gain from continuing this war. And that's why we had a majority vote to end it," he said.

Congressman Gregory W. Meeks framed the resolution in constitutional terms, emphasizing that the vote was fundamentally about the limits of executive power. "The resolution is that the President needs to come to Congress because only Congress can declare war," Meeks told Kurdistan24. Asked whether he believed the President would comply, Meeks pointed directly to the vote itself. "That's what we voted on today," he said.

The House vote marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate over American involvement in Ukraine, with a majority of the chamber's members signaling opposition to continued engagement in the conflict. The resolution is advisory and does not legally compel the President to act. Still, its passage reflects a growing bipartisan sentiment on Capitol Hill that the war's costs, economic and strategic, outweigh its benefits for the United States.

Neither the White House nor the State Department had publicly responded to the House vote at the time of publication.

BRIEF:

Three US congressional representatives told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday that the House had voted to advise President Trump to withdraw from the war in Ukraine, while also calling for Iran to be denied nuclear weapons and for the Strait of Hormuz to be reopened for free trade.