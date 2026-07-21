Prime Minister Barzani, Chinese Consul General Stress Need to Reactivate Kurdistan Parliament

The Kurdistan Region's prime minister and China's consul general discussed regional developments, emphasizing stability, stronger bilateral ties, and the need to reactivate Parliament and form a new Kurdistan Regional Government.

12 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday met with Liu Jun, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in the Kurdistan Region, where the two sides discussed Iraq's overall situation, regional tensions, and underscored the importance of preserving stability while calling for the reactivation of the Kurdistan Parliament and the formation of a new Kurdistan Regional Government.

According to a statement on the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani received Liu Jun on Tuesday afternoon, for talks focusing on recent developments in Iraq and the wider region.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Iraq's general situation, as well as the ongoing conflicts and tensions across the region.

They stressed the importance of safeguarding the security and stability of the Kurdistan Region while preserving peace and stability across Iraq and the broader region.

According to the statement, both sides agreed on the need to reactivate the Kurdistan Parliament and proceed with the formation of a new cabinet for the Kurdistan Regional Government.

They also reaffirmed their commitment to advancing bilateral relations across various fields.