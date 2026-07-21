Prime Minister Barzani Receives EU Office Head in Erbil as Diplomatic Mission Concludes

Kurdistan premier commends Rado Butum's role in strengthening ties between the Kurdistan Region and the European Union

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Radu Butum, Head of the European Union Liaison Office in Erbil, on the occasion of the conclusion of his diplomatic mission in the Kurdistan Region.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barzani expressed his appreciation for Butum's efforts throughout his tenure, commending his role in strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the member states of the European Union.

The prime minister thanked the outgoing EU representative for his contributions to enhancing cooperation and dialogue between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and European partners.

For his part, Butum expressed gratitude for the support, cooperation, and coordination provided by the KRG during his assignment, saying the government's assistance had contributed to the successful fulfillment of his mission.

The meeting underscored the close partnership between the Kurdistan Region and the European Union, which has expanded in recent years across political dialogue, economic cooperation, humanitarian assistance, institutional reform, and support for security and stabilization efforts.

The European Union maintains an office in Erbil and works closely with the Kurdistan Regional Government on a wide range of initiatives, including governance, development, human rights, education, and assistance for displaced communities.

The EU has also remained a key partner in supporting the Kurdistan Region's stability and post-conflict recovery, while fostering stronger diplomatic and economic ties with the region.