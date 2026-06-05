Lebanon’s President Accuses Iran of Using Lebanon as Bargaining Chip, Urges Diplomacy Over War

Joseph Aoun says Lebanese people are paying the price for Tehran’s interests and calls for ending Hezbollah’s armed dominance

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Lebanese President Joseph Aoun launched one of his strongest public criticisms yet of Iran and Hezbollah, accusing Tehran of using Lebanon as a bargaining tool in its negotiations with the United States and warning that military solutions will never bring lasting security to Israel or stability to the region.

In an interview with CNN published on Friday, Aoun said the Lebanese people have been forced to bear the cost of Iranian regional policies, arguing that Lebanon’s interests do not align with those of Tehran.

“You are not helping us,” Aoun said, addressing Iran. “You are using Lebanon as a bargaining card in your negotiations with the United States.” He added that Lebanon should not be treated as an arena for regional power struggles, declaring: “This is not your country. This is our country.”

The Lebanese president also directly challenged Hezbollah and its Secretary-General Naim Qassem, saying Qassem does not represent the Lebanese people. Aoun said he had spoken with communities across the country, including many Shiites, and found widespread exhaustion with the conflict.

“Lebanese people do not deserve to see their homes destroyed every five or ten years,” Aoun said, pledging to continue efforts to bring all weapons under state control and end the dominance of armed groups outside government authority.

Aoun urged Hezbollah to recognize that diplomacy offers the only realistic path forward. He argued that negotiations, rather than continued confrontation, are necessary to preserve what remains of Lebanon and prevent further destruction.

The president also reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to the ceasefire framework and questioned whether Israel wanted to remain in a permanent state of war. While ruling out a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu before a final agreement is reached, Aoun suggested such contacts could become possible after a comprehensive settlement.

His remarks came as Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a key Hezbollah ally, signaled readiness to support the withdrawal of Hezbollah fighters north of the Litani River if Israel withdraws from occupied areas in southern Lebanon. The proposal reflects growing debate inside Lebanon over the future role of Hezbollah following months of war.

The comments mark one of the clearest indications yet that Lebanon’s leadership is seeking to distance the country from the broader confrontation between Iran, Israel, and the United States, while pushing for a diplomatic settlement to a conflict that has devastated large parts of the country.

According to figures cited during the interview, more than 3,500 Lebanese have been killed during the conflict, while roughly one in five residents has been displaced. Aoun described the war as “destructive” and insisted that diplomacy remains the only viable path to ending a conflict that has repeatedly engulfed Lebanon and the wider region.

BRIEF:

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun sharply criticized Iran and Hezbollah in an interview with CNN published on Friday, accusing Tehran of using Lebanon as a bargaining chip in its negotiations with the United States and saying the Lebanese people are paying the price for Iranian regional interests. Aoun stressed that military solutions will not bring lasting security to Israel or stability to the region, urging all parties to pursue diplomacy instead. He also challenged Hezbollah’s leadership, arguing that the group does not represent the will of most Lebanese and pledging to work toward bringing all weapons under state authority. His remarks came as Lebanon continues to grapple with the consequences of months of conflict that have killed more than 3,500 people and displaced roughly one-fifth of the country’s population.

