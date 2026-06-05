U.S. Intercepts Iranian Missiles and Drones Amid Escalating Gulf Tensions

CENTCOM said it intercepted Iranian drones and ballistic missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iraqi forces reported downing an unidentified drone near the Baiji refinery

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A fresh military confrontation unfolded across the Gulf on Saturday as U.S. forces announced they had intercepted Iranian drones and ballistic missiles near the Strait of Hormuz, while Iraq reported shooting down an unidentified drone close to one of its most sensitive energy facilities.

The developments come amid mounting tensions between Tehran and Washington, with negotiations over sanctions relief, frozen Iranian assets, maritime security, and Iran's nuclear program remaining deadlocked.

In a statement published on the social media platform X on Saturday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces shot down four Iranian one-way attack drones that had been launched toward the Strait of Hormuz.

According to CENTCOM, the drones posed an immediate threat to maritime traffic in the region.

The command said Iran later launched seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, hours after the drones were intercepted. Initial assessments indicated that six of the missiles were successfully intercepted, while a seventh failed to reach its intended target.

CENTCOM added that U.S. forces subsequently struck Iranian coastal surveillance radar sites in Goruk and on Qeshm Island to defend against further maritime attacks.

"There are currently no reports of harm to U.S. personnel, and Iranian claims of damaging U.S. 5th Fleet headquarters in Bahrain are false," the statement said.

The command stressed that its forces remain prepared to respond to what it described as "unwarranted Iranian aggression" in self-defense.

Separately, an Iraqi security source said Iraqi forces confronted an unidentified drone near the Baiji refinery in Salahaddin province early Saturday.

According to the source, the drone was detected flying over the area before Iraqi forces opened fire using anti-aircraft systems.

The source said the action was taken as part of security measures designed to protect sensitive infrastructure and strategic facilities.

The latest military developments come against the backdrop of ongoing U.S.-Iran negotiations, which Iranian official Mohsen Rezaee, military adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, recently described as being at a critical stage.

Rezaee said the release of $24 billion in frozen Iranian assets remains a central demand for Tehran and warned that a collapse of negotiations could trigger a broader regional conflict extending beyond the Gulf.

He argued that diplomatic efforts have reached a deadlock and said the next move rests with U.S. President Donald Trump, while maintaining that Iran remains prepared for all scenarios even as it continues to favor a negotiated settlement.

Saturday's incidents underscore the fragile security environment surrounding the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important waterways, as diplomatic efforts continue alongside rising military tensions.