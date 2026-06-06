New Erbil Park Opens as KRG Environmental Reforms Continue to Expand Green Spaces

A new modern park was inaugurated in Erbil's Nusaran neighborhood on World Environment Day, with Governor Omed Xoshnaw highlighting the environmental gains achieved through the KRG's Runaki electricity project and broader green initiatives

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A new modern public park opened in Erbil's Nusaran neighborhood on Saturday as Kurdistan Region officials marked World Environment Day, using the occasion to showcase ongoing efforts aimed at expanding green spaces and improving environmental conditions across the capital.

The 3,132-square-meter park was inaugurated under the supervision of Erbil Governor Omed Xoshnaw during a ceremony attended by local officials and residents.

Congratulating residents of the neighborhood, Xoshnaw praised the project as an important step toward improving both environmental and public service conditions in the area.

He emphasized that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) continues to prioritize increasing green spaces, protecting Erbil's environment, and improving air quality through a series of measures implemented in recent years.

During the ceremony, the governor underscored the significance of the Runaki project, describing it as a major national initiative that has contributed substantially to reducing pollution across the city.

Xoshnaw pointed to the gradual elimination of private neighborhood diesel generators as one of the project's most significant achievements, noting that the shift has played a major role in cleaning Erbil's urban environment and improving public health conditions.

He said the government's environmental and service projects are closely linked to broader efforts aimed at creating a healthier and more sustainable city for residents.

The newly inaugurated park was developed through coordination between Erbil's Directorate of Environment, the Directorate of Garden Engineering, and Korek Telecom.

Officials said the project forms part of a wider campaign to expand green areas and create more recreational spaces for citizens while advancing plans to make Erbil a more environmentally friendly and sustainable city.

Part of broader environmental reforms

The opening comes as the Kurdistan Region continues to implement large-scale environmental programs under the KRG's Ninth Cabinet.

According to official government data, environmental initiatives, including the Erbil Green Belt project and the Runaki electricity program, have collectively removed approximately 1.1 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

The Green Belt project aims to establish a 78-kilometer forested perimeter around Erbil and ultimately plant seven million trees. During its first phase, 700,000 saplings were planted across 4,200 dunams of land.

Meanwhile, the Runaki program has accelerated the replacement of diesel-powered neighborhood generators with a stable 24-hour electricity supply. In Erbil alone, nearly 3,000 generators have been decommissioned, reducing annual carbon dioxide emissions by more than 570,000 tons.

Officials say these initiatives form part of a long-term strategy to improve air quality, expand green coverage, and strengthen environmental sustainability across the Kurdistan Region.

The inauguration of the new park on World Environment Day reflects the KRG's continuing focus on environmental protection as it pursues broader urban development and sustainability goals.