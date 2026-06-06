Erbil Hosts First Kurdish Book Fair Amid Regional Crisis, Turning Cultural Setback into Opportunity

With the international fair cancelled due to regional conflict, Kurdistan's literary community launches its largest Kurdish-language book event, drawing over 7,000 visitors on opening day

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ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - As missile barrages and military exchanges convulse much of the Middle East, the capital of the Kurdistan Region chose a different kind of declaration on Thursday. Under the slogan "Writing in Kurdish, Thinking in Kurdish," Erbil opened the doors of its first-ever specialized Kurdish book fair, a cultural counterstatement to the instability reshaping the region around it.

The event opened on June 4, 2026, at the permanent exhibition grounds of Erbil's Sami Abdul Rahman Park and will run through June 10, 2026. In a single day, more than 7,000 visitors passed through its halls, according to Ribin Fattah, one of the fair's senior organizers, who described the turnout as a reflection of the cultural community's resilience under the most challenging security conditions the region has faced in years.

A Strategic Response to a Cancelled International Fair

The decision to launch a dedicated Kurdish book fair was born directly from necessity. Erbil traditionally hosts the Erbil International Book Fair every spring, an event organized by the al-Mada Foundation for Media, Culture and Arts, which has run all editions of the fair in Erbil. The fair had grown into one of the region's most significant cultural events, organized annually in the capital of the Kurdistan Region as a vital platform for promoting intellectual exchange, freedom of expression, and regional literary development.

The most recent edition, the 17th, held in April 2025, featured more than 350 publishing houses and printing centers from 22 countries under the theme "The World Speaks Kurdish," with 61 of the participating publishers being Kurdish. That edition ran for 11 days and drew readers, scholars, and industry professionals from across Iraq and beyond.

This year, however, the escalating military conflict across the broader region made hosting a large-scale international event impossible. Rather than accept the absence of a major literary gathering, Kurdish cultural organizers pivoted, transforming the threat into a focused opportunity to build something new: a fair entirely dedicated to Kurdish-language publishing.

One Million Copies, Ten Thousand Titles

The scale of the inaugural Kurdish book fair is significant. More than 130 publishers and distribution centers are participating, drawn from across the Kurdistan Region, Iranian Kurdistan, eastern Türkiye, and several European countries. Together, they have brought more than 10,000 titles to the fairgrounds, amounting to nearly one million copies spanning intellectual, literary, historical, social, scientific, economic, and religious subjects, all across the various dialects of the Kurdish language.

The breadth of participation reflects a publishing ecosystem that, despite operating under difficult political and security conditions across multiple countries, has continued to grow. The presence of publishers from Iranian Kurdistan and eastern Türkiye in particular signals that the fair has already exceeded its local mandate, functioning as a rare convergence point for Kurdish literary culture across borders.

Senior Officials Back the Initiative

The opening ceremony drew prominent figures from both the political and cultural spheres. Omed Xoshnaw, Governor of Erbil, attended alongside Aras Hasso Mirkhan and Chanar Saad Abdullah, members of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Central Committee. Aryan Salahadin, Deputy Minister of Culture of the Kurdistan Region Government (KRG), was also present, alongside academics and public intellectuals.

Officials at the ceremony expressed their support for what they described as a strategic project aimed at rebuilding public confidence in Kurdish publishing and the Kurdish writer.

A Woman is staring at the book at the Erbil Kurdish Book Fair (Photo: Kurdistan24)

Building a Local Infrastructure for Culture

Visitors and participants at previous Erbil book fairs have consistently described the event as vital not only for promoting reading but for strengthening cultural ties and creating direct connections between writers and readers. The Erbil Book Fair has long been positioned as more than a commercial event — it is framed as part of a broader revitalization process aimed at consolidating new values compatible with the spirit of the age and expanding the areas of progress and modernization undertaken by the KRG.

This year's Kurdish-focused edition deepens that mission by turning inward. Analysts view the fair as the most significant cultural event of 2026 in the Kurdistan Region, one with the potential to lay durable foundations for local publishing infrastructure, strengthen the Kurdish literary market, and assert the vitality of Kurdish cultural life at a moment when the international spotlight on the region remains fixed almost entirely on security.

The fair's opening week includes panel discussions, cultural seminars, and literary workshops, offering a programme that extends well beyond book sales into active intellectual exchange.

BRIEF:

Erbil opened its first specialized Kurdish book fair on Thursday, featuring 130+ publishers, 10,000 titles, and nearly one million copies. The event replaced the cancelled international fair, drawing 7,000 visitors on opening day.