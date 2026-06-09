Kurdish Heritage Takes Center Stage as Zaxo Prepares for Fourth Annual 'Şel û Şepik' Festival

A traditional Kurdish garment is bringing together scholars, musicians, and artists from across Kurdistan and beyond. Discover what's happening in Zaxo.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The city of Zaxo (Zakho) is preparing to host the fourth annual Kurdish Şel û Şepik Festival, a two-day celebration dedicated to preserving and promoting Kurdish cultural identity through scholarship, music, traditional arts, and community engagement.

According to the official festival brochure, the event will take place on June 10–11, 2026, bringing together researchers, artists, cultural institutions, and visitors from across Kurdistan and several international communities.

Named after the traditional Kurdish attire known as 'Şel û Şepik', the festival has evolved into one of the region's most prominent cultural gatherings, highlighting both the historical significance and contemporary relevance of Kurdish heritage.

The festival program places strong emphasis on intellectual and cultural dialogue.

On the opening day, academic panels will examine issues related to Kurdish culture, history, and identity.

The first session, moderated by Dr. Warhel Omar, features contributions from Bahar Ali Haji, director of the Kurdish Cultural Institute in Duhok, and researcher Salah Hedo from Western Kurdistan. A second panel, chaired by Dilzhar Adnan, will include researchers Arezu Hassan Mohammed from Erbil and Farhad Haji Bavi from Zaxo.

The second day continues the scholarly focus with discussions moderated by Dr. Hazar Abdullah. Participants include researchers Valentayn Abdulrahman and Kosrat Ahmad Mohammed from South Kurdistan, alongside Dr. Omer Delil Kaya from Northern Kurdistan.

The inclusion of speakers from different parts of Kurdistan reflects the festival's broader goal of fostering cultural connections across geographic and political boundaries.

Beyond academic discussions, music and artistic expression remain at the heart of the festival.

The official brochure outlines an extensive evening program featuring performances by Kurdish and international folk groups.

On the first evening, attendees will hear from the Mirzo Shingal Folk Music Group and the Hawraman Folk Music Group, while Armenian and Lorestani folk ensembles will also perform, underscoring the event's commitment to cultural exchange.

The program culminates with a traditional Kurdish fashion show, placing the spotlight on Şel û Şepik itself, a garment widely regarded as one of the most enduring symbols of Kurdish identity.

Through this showcase, organizers aim to highlight the craftsmanship, regional variations, and historical significance of traditional Kurdish dress.

The second evening expands the musical lineup even further. Performances by the Roj Music Group, Roj Ava Music Group, Goyan Music Group, a Nigerian folk arts ensemble, and the Batifa Folk Arts Group are scheduled before a closing concert by renowned Kurdish artist Hozan Dino.

The diverse roster illustrates the festival's effort to blend local traditions with international cultural participation.

The brochure also indicates that visitors will have opportunities to explore local businesses and cultural exhibits throughout the festival grounds. Organizers view these activities as an important way to support local artisans and strengthen Zaxo's position as a destination for cultural tourism.

Over the past several years, Zaxo has increasingly emerged as a center for cultural initiatives in the Kurdistan Region.

The continued expansion of the Şel û Şepik Festival reflects growing interest in preserving Kurdish traditions while presenting them to broader audiences.

By combining academic scholarship, traditional music, folk arts, and community participation, the festival seeks to ensure that cultural heritage remains a living and evolving part of Kurdish society.

As preparations enter their final stages, the fourth annual Şel û Şepik Festival stands as both a celebration of Kurdish identity and a platform for intercultural dialogue.

Through its carefully curated program, the event offers visitors an opportunity to experience the richness of Kurdish heritage while reinforcing Zaxo's role as one of the region's leading cultural centers.