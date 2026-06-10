Fourth Zakho Şal û Şepik Festival Opens in Zakho with President Masoud Barzani in Attendance

The festival showcases a wide range of cultural, artistic, and academic activities aimed at promoting Kurdish heritage and traditional fashion.

52 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The fourth Zakho Şal û Şepik Festival officially began on Wednesday in Zakho, with the attendance of President Masoud Barzani. The two-day cultural event Kurdish traditional clothing, particularly the Şal û Şepik heritage, alongside panels featuring designers, researchers, and cultural experts.

The festival showcases a wide range of cultural, artistic, and academic activities aimed at promoting Kurdish heritage and traditional fashion. Media coverage is being provided throughout the event by Kurdistan24 across television, the website, and social media platforms.

First Day Program:

The opening day began at 9:00 a.m. with cultural sessions featuring Bahar Ali Haji, Director of the Kurdish Heritage Institute, and Omar Delikaya from Northern Kurdistan (southeastern Türkiye).

In the evening, the official opening ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. with a tour of local shops, followed by a tribute to martyrs at 7:30 p.m. Speeches are delivered by representatives of the Zakho Independent Administration and attending guests. The program concludes at 8:00 p.m. with performances by Armenian and Luristani folk art groups.

Second Day Program:

On the second day, cultural sessions resume at 9:00 a.m., featuring Saleh Hadi from Western Kurdistan (western Iran), alongside Kosrat Ahmad and Valentina Abdulrahman from Sulaimani.

Evening activities begin again at 6:30 p.m. with another shop tour. At 7:00 p.m., folk performances are scheduled from groups representing Niger and the Batifa district, as well as singers from Western and Northern Kurdistan.

The festival will also feature a Kurdish fashion show, followed by musical performances and traditional songs from groups representing Zakho and Hawraman. The event will conclude at 9:00 p.m. with a concert by Kurdish singer Hozan Dino.