Syrian President Denies Any Plans for Military Intervention in Lebanon

Ahmed al-Sharaa dismissed reports of a possible Syrian military role in Lebanon as rumors, while Damascus stressed that any future assistance would require Lebanese approval and coordination.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Syria's transitional President Ahmed al-Sharaa has denied reports suggesting Damascus intends to intervene militarily in Lebanon, describing such claims as "nothing more than rumors."

The remarks came during a meeting at the People's Palace with a delegation of more than 70 tribal and community leaders from the Damascus countryside province, according to two sources who attended the gathering, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.

Al-Sharaa's comments come amid ongoing pressure from the United States on Damascus since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hezbollah on March 2, aimed at encouraging Syria to take action against the Lebanese group.

The issue gained further attention after U.S. President Donald Trump recently suggested that Syria could potentially play a role in conducting a more precise operation against Hezbollah and assist Lebanon, indicating that he could "recommend" a Syrian role in that regard.

Syrian officials have sought to clarify Damascus' position on the matter.

Speaking in a televised interview on Thursday, Syrian Interior Ministry spokesperson Nour al-Din al-Baba said Syria supports Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in maintaining his country's security and sovereignty.

Al-Baba stressed that "Lebanese acceptance and joint coordination" would be the essential foundation for any supportive role Syria might undertake in the future.

Commenting on Trump's remarks, he said both the Syrian and Lebanese sides were best placed to interpret the statements and reach an arrangement that serves the interests of both countries within the framework of a broader Arab vision.

The statements come as the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah continues despite the announcement of a ceasefire, while Lebanese authorities remain engaged in direct negotiations with Tel Aviv amid strong opposition from Hezbollah.

At the same time, Syrian-Lebanese relations continue to be shaped by decades of Syrian influence in Lebanon, which ended with the withdrawal of Syrian forces in 2005.

Several unresolved issues remain between the two neighboring countries, including border demarcation, the Syrian refugee crisis, and ongoing security coordination.

The latest comments from Damascus signal a clear effort by Syria's leadership to distance itself from speculation about direct military involvement in Lebanon while emphasizing that any future cooperation would depend on Lebanese consent and bilateral coordination.