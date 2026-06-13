Kurdish Play 'Salma' Wins Four Major Awards at Theatre Festival in Oman

In Oman, this Kurdish theatrical work rooted in real historical grief has struck a powerful chord with international audiences and juries alike.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In the coastal city of Salalah, Oman, a poignant exploration of Kurdish trauma and memory has captured the highest accolades at one of the region's premier theatrical showcases. The Kurdish production "Salma" dominated the Ofeer Internationl Threatre Festival Doudrama Edition this past week, securing four major awards and marking a significant milestone for Kurdish performing arts on the international stage.

According to information obtained by Kurdistan24, the acclaimed production by the Hawar Theater Group emerged as the undisputed standout of the festival.

Out of an initial pool of 63 international submissions, only nine were selected by the organizing committee to compete in the finals. "Salma" ultimately claimed four of the six primary prizes offered by the jury, signaling a resounding critical consensus.

The honors included Best Performance and Best Director for Nazhad Najm, who also envisioned the production's scenography.

The acting categories witnessed an unprecedented sweep as well, with Hawar Fares winning Best Actress. In a nod to the production's cross-cultural nature, an additional Best Actress award was granted jointly to Fares and her French co-star, Aurélie Imbert.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Saturday, Najm framed the victory not merely as a theatrical success, but as a historic breakthrough for Kurdish cultural representation abroad. The play, written by Dr. Dilshad Mustafa, utilizes the unique, reality-based framework of the docudrama genre to confront historical grief.

"The play uses the language of theater to keep the memory of victims alive, shining a light on the suffering and trauma experienced by thousands of Kurdish families across generations," Najm told the news network.

He emphasized that the production, a collaborative effort between artistic teams from the Kurdistan Region and France, carries an imperative that transcends regional politics. "It carries a universal human message: we must preserve the memory of the victims to ensure such atrocities are never repeated."

Doudrama festivals, like the one hosted in Salalah, have increasingly become vital global platforms for artists seeking to process collective trauma.

For Kurdish theater practitioners, these venues offer a rare opportunity to bypass traditional geopolitical barriers and connect directly with diverse international audiences through intimate, human-centered storytelling.

The collaboration with French artists further elevated the play's reach, bridging Middle Eastern historical experiences with European theatrical traditions.

The creative team's commitment to communal memory extended powerfully beyond the stage itself.

Following the award sweep in Oman, Najm announced that the honors were being dedicated to the late Halkawt Aziz, a prominent Kurdish journalist whose recent passing deeply impacted the region's media and cultural landscape.

Read More: Halkawt Aziz, Veteran Kurdish Journalist and Rudaw's Baghdad Bureau Chief, Dies in Traffic Collision

Najm characterized the dedication as a gesture of profound respect and loyalty to a figure who "left an indelible mark on the fields of media and culture."

The international recognition of "Salma" underscores a growing global appetite for authentic narratives emerging from the Middle East.

By merging rigorous theatrical standards with complex historical realities, the Hawar Theater Group has demonstrated how contemporary performance can serve as a crucial vehicle for cultural preservation.

As Kurdish artists continue to navigate the complexities of identity, loss, and resilience, their triumph in Oman proves that their voices are resonating with remarkable clarity and power on the world stage.