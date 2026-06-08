Halkawt Aziz, Veteran Kurdish Journalist and Rudaw's Baghdad Bureau Chief, Dies in Traffic Collision

In a statement issued following the tragedy, the management and staff of the Kurdistan24 Media Institution extended their deepest condolences to Aziz's family, friends, and colleagues.

29 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdish media landscape suffered a profound loss on Monday, following the sudden passing of Halkawt Aziz, a highly regarded broadcast journalist and the Baghdad Bureau Manager for the Rudaw Media Network. According to a primary reports, Aziz was killed in a severe traffic accident while traveling southward to Basra Province, abruptly ending a dynamic career dedicated to chronicling Iraq's complex political and social developments.

The fatal collision occurred along the heavily traversed international highway connecting the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to the southern economic hub of Basra. Reporting from the scene indicates that a heavy transport truck, while executing a turn on the roadway, collided violently with Aziz's oncoming vehicle.

The sheer force of the impact left the veteran journalist with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Emergency response teams swiftly secured the scene and transported Aziz to Diwaniyah Hospital for urgent medical intervention. Despite the immediate and intensive efforts of the hospital's medical staff to stabilize his deteriorating condition, he tragically succumbed to his wounds shortly after arriving at the facility.

For years, Aziz served as a prominent voice and an organizational anchor within Kurdish media circles.

As the head of Rudaw's Baghdad office, he was tasked with navigating one of the most demanding and consequential journalistic beats in the Middle East.

He meticulously oversaw the network's operations in the federal capital, coordinating coverage during periods of intense political transition, shifting security challenges, and the constantly evolving diplomatic relations between Erbil and Baghdad.

His work provided both Kurdish and international audiences with vital, on-the-ground insights into the inner workings of the Iraqi state, translating complex parliamentary disputes and federal policies into accessible, daily reporting.

Aziz's path to the upper echelons of broadcast journalism was deeply rooted in an early appreciation for the arts and public communication.

According to biographical details confirmed by Kurdistan24, he graduated from the Theater Department at the Kirkuk Institute of Fine Arts.

This foundational training in narrative pacing and performance translated seamlessly into his television career, where he cultivated a compelling, authoritative, and trusted on-screen presence.

Before assuming his leadership role at Rudaw in 2017, Aziz honed his reporting skills at Kirkuk TV, covering the nuanced and often volatile dynamics of the disputed territories with a careful, measured approach.

The news of his passing has sent shockwaves through Iraq's journalistic community, prompting an immediate outpouring of grief from colleagues, rival networks, and political figures alike.

His passing represents not merely a personal tragedy for his family, but a structural loss for the Kurdish press, which relies heavily on seasoned correspondents capable of deciphering Baghdad's intricate political theater.

In a statement issued following the tragedy, the management and staff of the Kurdistan24 Media Institution extended their deepest condolences to Aziz's family, friends, and colleagues.

The institution emphasized its solidarity with the broader media community, expressing profound sympathy and offering prayers for his loved ones during a period of immense industry-wide grief.

Beyond his operational titles and managerial duties, Halkawt Aziz will be remembered for the professional rigor, intellectual curiosity, and unyielding dedication he brought to his craft daily.

Earning the widespread respect of his peers across various competing outlets, he exemplified the resilience required to operate effectively as a frontline journalist in modern Iraq.

The collective condolences issued by media institutions nationwide underscore a rare moment of unity, recognizing the shared risks, exhausting travel, and heavy responsibilities borne by reporters in the field. As colleagues and audiences mourn his sudden departure, Aziz's extensive body of work remains a permanent part of his professional legacy.

His reporting stands as a lasting testament to the enduring importance of dedicated correspondents who risk their lives to faithfully document the ongoing, complex history of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.