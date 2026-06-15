American Trade Delegation Arrives in Erbil, PM Barzani to Meet Delegation, Investment Board Chief Says

Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, told Kurdistan24 in an exclusive interview on Monday that the delegation represents a major American company with operations in 18 countries.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – An American trade and investment delegation has arrived in Erbil to explore investment opportunities, particularly in strategic industries outside the oil sector.

Mohammad Shukri, Chairman of the Kurdistan Region Investment Board, told Kurdistan24 in an exclusive interview on Monday that the delegation represents a major American company with operations in 18 countries. He said the visitors are scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss expanding commercial cooperation and launching large-scale projects across the Kurdistan Region.

Shukri stressed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is pursuing a strategy of diversifying its revenue sources and views American investment as a key component of that effort. He highlighted urban development, healthcare, and tourism as priority sectors for future cooperation.

"The Prime Minister wants these global companies to see the reality on the ground firsthand and to implement strategic projects in the Kurdistan Region in the future," Shukri said.

He also revealed that a special economic forum bringing together the Kurdistan Region and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will be held in Washington next July, as part of broader efforts to attract foreign capital and deepen bilateral economic relations.

According to the latest data from the General Directorate of Company Registration, 169 American companies are currently registered in the Kurdistan Region. Of those, 155 are based in Erbil and are active in a range of commercial sectors.

The latest visit builds on growing economic engagement between Washington and Erbil. In October 2025, the KRG Representation in Washington announced that a high-level delegation from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, accompanied by representatives from leading global firms including Google, IBM, Visa, PepsiCo, and Coca-Cola, visited the Kurdistan Region to assess investment opportunities and review ongoing reform initiatives.

During that visit, Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with the delegation and outlined the KRG's economic reform agenda, emphasizing efforts to diversify the economy and create a more attractive investment climate. He noted that the Kurdistan Region's young workforce and strategic geographic location make it a gateway for American businesses seeking to expand into Iraq and the wider Middle East.

The American delegation also toured several strategic projects, including the Erbil Rapid Water Emergency Project, and visited the Department of Information Technology to examine the government's digital transformation initiatives and progress toward a paperless administrative system, developments that drew particular interest from technology companies.

Steve Lutes, Vice President of Middle East Affairs at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, described the earlier mission as "a strong signal" of the Kurdistan Region's economic potential. Meanwhile, Shukri highlighted the incentives available to foreign investors, while U.S. Consul General Wendy Green underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in promoting sustainable economic growth.

The 2025 visit concluded with a tour of the historic Erbil Citadel, symbolizing the deepening relationship between the United States and the Kurdistan Region, a partnership that extends beyond trade and investment to include cultural and people-to-people ties.

The arrival of the new American delegation reflects the KRG's continuing efforts to attract international investors and position the Kurdistan Region as a regional hub for strategic investment and economic development.