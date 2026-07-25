Kurdistan Foundation, GIZ Launch Inclusive Employment, Business Forum

More than 110 skilled job seekers and small and medium-sized businesses took part in the forum, where they were matched with 230 available vacancies offered by more than 50 companies.

19 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – The Kurdistan Foundation and the German development agency GIZ on Wednesday launched the first Kurdistan Inclusive Employment and Business Forum in Erbil to boost job opportunities for jobseekers and support small and medium-sized businesses in the Kurdistan Region.

The two-day forum brought together Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials, private sector representatives, civil society groups, business owners, international agencies, and diplomatic missions to discuss ways to build a more inclusive labor market, including creating pathways for vulnerable groups such as persons with disabilities, women, refugees, and internally displaced persons.

More than 110 skilled job seekers and small and medium-sized businesses took part in the forum, where they were matched with 230 available vacancies offered by more than 50 companies. Three of the 30 participating enterprises won financial prizes totalling 22 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $15,385).

Zakia Said Salih, Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Affairs of the KRG, whose ministry is the lead entity for employment promotion in the region, said in her opening remarks that the forum "reflects a shared commitment" to inclusive labor policies. She highlighted her ministry's efforts to expand vocational training and business support for vulnerable groups.

The deputy minister said 140,000 vocational training opportunities have been provided to build market-relevant skills for women, persons with disabilities, and displaced people.

"Today I am here looking for a job opportunity. Even if I cannot find a job, I am glad that I have come to know the companies that have vacancies and built some new connections," Meena Zheela, a jobseeker, told Kurdistan24 on Thursday.

Yara Barzinji, executive director of the Kurdistan Foundation, said the months-long joint effort with Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH has provided "a bridge" for job seekers to connect with the private sector.

The Kurdistan Region has "huge potential" for job creation and employment, Kerstin Spriesterbach, Consul for Economic Cooperation and Development at the German Consulate General in Erbil, told Kurdistan24 on Wednesday.

The region has a "young" and "well-educated generation" seeking to bring change despite existing challenges, the German diplomat said.

As part of its ongoing efforts to promote employment, the KRG's Bloom Project – a loan initiative supporting small and medium-sized enterprises – is preparing to launch a new phase, offering financing of up to 150 million Iraqi dinars per approved enterprise.