Dana Gas to Gradually Restore Khor Mor Gas Output After Security Assurances

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Monday, Shakir Wajid Shakir, Dana Gas Iraq Country Manager, said the company aims to restore gas production to its maximum capacity by Tuesday.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Dana Gas announced on Monday that it will cautiously and gradually increase production at the Khor Mor gas field after reassessing the security situation and receiving formal guarantees from the highest levels of both the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Iraqi federal government.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Monday, Shakir Wajid Shakir, Dana Gas Iraq Country Manager, said the company aims to restore gas production to its maximum capacity by Tuesday.

He noted that the Khor Mor field produces natural gas, condensates, and other gas-related products.

In a statement, Dana Gas said it had conducted a renewed review of the security situation before deciding to resume production in phases.

"Following a renewed review and assessment of the security situation, and after receiving comprehensive and reassuring guarantees from the highest authorities in both the KRG and the Iraqi federal government, we will begin a cautious and phased process of increasing production at the Khor Mor gas field," the company said.

Dana Gas emphasized that the primary goal of the production increase is to ensure a stable supply of natural gas to power generation plants, helping meet electricity demand across the Kurdistan Region and other parts of Iraq.

The announcement comes after security concerns prompted the company to reduce production at the strategically important gas field. The gradual restoration of output is expected to strengthen electricity generation and improve energy supplies in both the Kurdistan Region and federal Iraq.

Dana Gas is the Middle East's first and largest private-sector natural gas company. Established in December 2005, the company is headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, and is publicly traded on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange.

Dana Gas began operations in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq in 2007, establishing the Kurdistan Gas Project alongside Crescent Petroleum through an agreement with the KRG.