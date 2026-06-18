Prime Minister Barzani Commends Rescue Efforts Following Tourist Drowning Incident in Hawraman

Masrour Barzani urges stronger safety measures at tourist sites following rising drowning incidents

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday expressed deep gratitude to residents of Halabja province and the Hawraman region for their efforts in recovering the body of a tourist who drowned in a recent incident.

In an official message, Barzani praised the “tireless efforts” and “unprecedented cooperation” of local communities in locating the body of a young tourist from Karbala named Ruqiya, describing the response as a reflection of the humanitarian values and generosity long associated with the people of Kurdistan.

He also extended special appreciation to the Halabja province governor, the security forces, civil defense teams, and volunteers who participated in the search and recovery operation, stressing that their coordinated efforts were instrumental in completing the mission.

Barzani conveyed his condolences to the family and relatives of the deceased, offering sympathy and prayers, and asking God to grant patience and peace to those mourning the loss.

“May God grant her soul peace in paradise and give her family strength and comfort,” he said in his message.

The prime minister also expressed concern over the increasing number of drowning incidents in recent weeks, calling on relevant authorities to strengthen safety regulations and enforcement measures at tourist destinations, particularly in areas near rivers, dams, and water sources.

He urged citizens and visitors to strictly follow safety guidelines and remain vigilant while visiting recreational sites, warning that many of the recent tragedies could be prevented with greater awareness and compliance.

Barzani concluded his message with a prayer for protection for all citizens and visitors across the Kurdistan Region.