Chaldean Patriarch Praises Kurdistan's Coexistence Model During Zakho Visit

The head of the Chaldean Church praised the Kurdistan Regional Government's policies on coexistence, saying security and stability remain key factors encouraging Christians to remain in their homeland and supporting the return of displaced families.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Chaldean Patriarch Mar Paulus III Nona said on Friday that peaceful coexistence in the Kurdistan Region is not merely a political slogan but a tangible reality experienced by all communities, as he praised the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Prime Minister Masrour Barzani for supporting minority rights and social harmony.

Speaking during a visit to Zakho on Friday, the Patriarch, who heads the Chaldean Church in Iraq and worldwide, said all components of society in the Kurdistan Region live in an atmosphere of peace and coexistence.

Mar Paulus III Nona commended the support provided by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and the KRG for protecting the rights of different communities.

"The support of Prime Minister Masrour Barzani and his government for safeguarding the rights of various communities is deeply appreciated," he said, adding that such support encourages Christians to remain in their homeland and motivates those who emigrated to consider returning.

He stressed that the return of displaced and emigrant families requires security and stability, which he said are available in the Kurdistan Region and serve as an important factor encouraging people to come back.

The Patriarch also expressed admiration for Zakho's development, noting the significant changes he observed after returning to the city following many years.

"After many years away, I found that Zakho has completely changed. It has developed significantly and become a major city," he said.

He further emphasized the city's historic relationship with the Chaldean community, describing Zakho as an important example of religious coexistence.

Mar Paulus III Nona noted that many Chaldean Christians originate from Zakho and that numerous Chaldean villages are located in the area. He expressed confidence that coexistence in the city would continue with the support of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Meanwhile, Gohdar Shekho, head of the Zakho Independent Administration, highlighted local efforts to serve all communities in the area.

Shekho said that although several Christian villages near the border had previously been emptied due to clashes between the PKK and the Turkish military, decisions have now been made to facilitate the return of residents to their villages.

He reiterated that the culture of coexistence is deeply rooted in Zakho and said the local administration is working to provide all necessary support to help displaced residents return.

The remarks underscored ongoing efforts by both religious and local authorities to strengthen coexistence and encourage the return of families to their communities amid the region's continued stability.