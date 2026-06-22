Europe Scorched by Deadly Heatwave as Temperatures Near 44°C

A deadly heatwave is sweeping Europe, bringing record temperatures, school closures, transport disruptions, and mounting fatalities. Experts warn the extreme conditions, intensified by climate change, signal a dangerous new normal.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - A punishing early-summer heatwave is scorching western and central Europe, claiming lives, disrupting critical infrastructure, and forcing governments to implement emergency public health measures. As temperatures shatter historical norms from the Iberian Peninsula to the British Isles, the extreme weather is offering a grim preview of a climate future that scientists warn is already arriving.

According to reporting by Agence France-Presse (AFP), the human toll of the soaring temperatures is mounting rapidly. In France, authorities reported that thirteen people, including a 13-year-old girl, drowned over the weekend as citizens sought relief in unsupervised lakes and rivers.

The fatalities prompted the government's emergency response cell to issue urgent public safety warnings, as forecasters cautioned that the current crisis could ultimately rival the devastating August 2003 heatwave that left nearly 15,000 dead in France.

The French weather service, Meteo-France, placed 49 of the country's 96 mainland departments under the highest level of heat alert.

Temperatures are forecast to peak at an oppressive 43 degrees Celsius (109 Fahrenheit) in the southwestern city of Bordeaux, while the capital, Paris, braces for 39 degrees Celsius.

The suffocating heat has forced the closure of 845 schools, with another 1,800 facilities allowing students to leave early.

The strain on daily life is palpable. Speaking to AFP, an anonymous primary school teacher in the Bordeaux region described enduring 32-degree classrooms.

"It's only going to get worse, while the supermarket across the street is cool and air-conditioned," she said. "Everyone thinks it's normal but one day we're going to end up teaching in the aisles of the supermarket."

In the southern port city of Marseille, 31-year-old nurse Mamone Outhaithany told AFP that navigating the intense heat requires constant vigilance. "You really have to protect yourself from the sun. You need to stay hydrated, otherwise you don't feel well," she noted.

The crisis is not confined to France.

Across the English Channel, Britain's Met Office issued a rare red warning for extreme heat, covering vast swaths of central and southern England, including the major population centers of London and Birmingham.

The alert, representing the agency's highest level of alarm, warns of potential danger to life and massive disruptions to infrastructure, including the closure of roads and railways, as shade temperatures threaten to reach an unprecedented 40 degrees Celsius.

Liz Bentley, chief executive of Britain's Royal Meteorological Society, told AFP she expects the United Kingdom's existing June temperature records to be thoroughly "annihilated," mirroring unprecedented highs recorded just a month prior in May.

Similarly extreme conditions are gripping the rest of the continent. In Belgium, David Dehenauw, head of forecasting at the IRM meteorological institute, warned that the coming days are expected to be the hottest ever recorded in the country.

Both French and Belgian transit authorities have preemptively canceled or reduced rail services, fearing that the blistering heat will warp tracks and trigger severe logistical logjams.

On the Iberian Peninsula, Spain's Aemet weather agency cautioned that temperatures will surge to 44 degrees Celsius. Agency spokesperson Ruben del Campo told AFP that these figures hover between five and ten degrees above normal seasonal averages.

In neighboring Portugal, the IPMA weather agency reported that inland temperatures are already pressing against previously recorded historical maximums, leaving rural communities particularly exposed.

For meteorologists, the underlying catalyst is unmistakable. Akshay Deoras, a senior researcher at the University of Reading's National Centre for Atmospheric Science, told AFP that human-driven climate change has provided the "springboard" for the current crisis.

By loading the atmosphere with trapped heat, climate change is making extreme temperatures vastly more intense than historical precedents.

This scientific consensus is borne out by striking national data.

AFP noted that Meteo-France has recorded 51 nationwide heatwaves since 1947. Of those, a staggering 34 have occurred since 2000, and 26 have taken place since 2011.

As communities cancel annual street festivals and outdoor sporting events, the immediate focus remains on surviving the grueling week ahead.

Yet, the consecutive heatwaves of May and June underscore a profound shift. European governments are no longer merely responding to anomalous weather events; they are being forced to adapt their infrastructure, educational systems, and public health frameworks to a dangerously warming world.