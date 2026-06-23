Trump Says Iran Agrees to Long-Term Nuclear Inspections, Keeps Hormuz Strait Open

"Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty,'" Trump wrote.

46 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran had "fully and completely agreed" to allow long-term nuclear inspections and said the United States would not proceed with a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, citing what he described as major concessions by Tehran.

Trump made the remarks on his Truth Social platform, saying technical negotiations between US and Iranian officials in Switzerland were progressing positively following a broader agreement aimed at ending the recent Middle East war.

"Iran has fully and completely agreed to highest level Nuclear inspections long into the future (Infinity!!!). This will insure 'Nuclear Honesty,'" Trump wrote.

He added that, based on Iran's commitments, he had agreed to keep the Strait of Hormuz open.

"Based on this and other major concessions being made by Iran, I have agreed to allow the Hormuz Strait to remain OPEN, with no further Naval Blockade," Trump said, while noting that US naval forces would remain in position in case a blockade needed to be reinstated, although he considered that "highly unlikely."

The Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most strategically important waterways, is a critical route for global oil and gas exports. Any disruption to shipping through the strait has significant implications for international energy markets and the global economy.

Trump's comments came hours after Iran stated that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) would not be permitted to inspect key nuclear facilities damaged in US and Israeli strikes last year.

Speaking to reporters later on Tuesday, however, Trump insisted that IAEA inspectors would eventually gain access.

"They'll be there at the appropriate time," he said, adding that Iran was "wrong" to suggest no inspections had been scheduled.

"If they were right, I'd cancel the meetings right now," Trump said, expressing confidence that inspections would proceed and saying he was "100 percent" certain they would take place.

The latest developments come as Washington and Tehran continue negotiations over Iran's nuclear program and other security issues following the recent conflict in the Middle East.