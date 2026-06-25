Trump hints at possible F-35 breakthrough for Türkiye ahead of NATO summit

US president says Erdogan will be "very happy" as Washington weighs future of fighter jet sales to Ankara

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Wednesday that he could take steps to satisfy Türkiye's long-standing request for access to F-35 fighter jets, raising the prospect of a significant shift in defense ties between Washington and Ankara ahead of next month's NATO summit in Türkiye.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump hinted that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could receive favorable news regarding the advanced stealth aircraft.

"I'm going to probably do something that's going to make him very happy," Trump said when asked whether he would bring a "big gift bag" to Ankara and whether Erdogan might secure access to the F-35 program.

The remarks are likely to fuel speculation that the United States may be considering easing restrictions imposed on Türkiye after its removal from the multinational F-35 program in 2019.

The F-35, produced by Lockheed Martin, is one of the world's most advanced combat aircraft, featuring stealth capabilities, sophisticated sensors, and networked battlefield systems. Türkiye was originally a partner in the Joint Strike Fighter program and played a role in the aircraft's development and supply chain.

However, Washington expelled Ankara from the program after Türkiye proceeded with the purchase of the Russian-made S-400 air defense system, despite repeated objections from the United States and other NATO allies. U.S. officials argued that operating the S-400 alongside the F-35 could compromise sensitive information about the aircraft's capabilities.

Since returning to office, Trump has sought warmer relations with Erdogan, emphasizing cooperation between the two NATO allies on regional security issues. His latest comments come as alliance members prepare to gather for the NATO summit in Ankara next month.

Trump did not specify whether he planned a formal bilateral visit with Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit or provide details about any potential arrangement involving the aircraft.

Despite the president's positive tone, Vice President JD Vance cautioned that any sale of F-35 jets to Türkiye would face legal and political hurdles in Washington.

"This is really a congressional thing, and ensuring that Türkiye has complied with American law, so they can get the F-35," Vance said.

Under U.S. law, major foreign military sales typically require congressional review and approval. Lawmakers have previously expressed concerns about Türkiye's acquisition of Russian defense systems, human rights issues, and tensions with other regional partners.

A decision to restore Türkiye's access to the F-35 program would represent a major development in U.S.-Turkish relations and could help repair one of the most significant disputes between the NATO allies in recent years.

However, analysts note that any move forward would likely depend on congressional support and assurances regarding Turkey's compliance with U.S. security requirements.

The issue is expected to remain a topic of discussion as Washington and Ankara seek to strengthen defense cooperation amid growing security challenges facing the alliance.