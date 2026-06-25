Iraq Says No Obstacles Remain to Kurdistan Region Oil Exports

Iraq's Oil Ministry says no barriers remain to the production and export of oil from the Kurdistan Region

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Oil Ministry has reiterated that no obstacles remain to the production and export of oil from the Kurdistan Region, as major international operators continue returning to work after completing repairs at fields damaged during recent attacks.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Thursday, Salim Rokabi, spokesperson for Iraq's Oil Ministry, said there were no remaining issues preventing the production or export of Kurdistan Region oil.

"We are only waiting for all oil companies to return to work at the oil fields and resume their operations once again," Rokabi said.

Companies return in phases

The remarks come as the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) announced that international oil companies have begun gradually restoring production following the completion of rehabilitation work at affected facilities.

KRG spokesperson Peshawa Hawramani said operators are returning according to a phased timetable after repairs were completed at fields that sustained damage during recent attacks.

According to Hawramani, HKN has already resumed production at a rate of 7,000 barrels per day and is scheduled to restart operations at the Atrush oil field on Sunday, June 28.

He also confirmed that Gulf Keystone has resumed production at the Shaikan field, while DNO is expected to restart operations on Friday at the Tawke and Peshkabir fields.

Meanwhile, Hunt Oil is scheduled to return to operations on July 8.

Hawramani said the delayed return of some companies was linked to the extensive damage inflicted on oil infrastructure during the attacks.

He explained that affected operators required additional time and technical preparations to rehabilitate facilities and restore them to normal operating conditions before production could resume.

The KRG spokesperson noted that companies are returning to work in stages as repair and maintenance efforts are completed across the region's oil sector.

The announcements from both Baghdad and Erbil signal continued progress toward restoring activity in the Kurdistan Region's energy sector after months of disruption.

While production is resuming gradually, Iraqi officials say all necessary conditions are now in place for exports to proceed once companies fully return to their fields and operations reach normal levels.

The latest developments provide the clearest indication yet that oil production across the Kurdistan Region is moving toward recovery, with major international operators steadily returning to service following the completion of repair work.