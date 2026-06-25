Iraq And Syria Sign Water Cooperation Agreement to Coordinate Euphrates Management

The agreement aims to strengthen technical coordination, data exchange, and joint management of shared water resources, particularly the Euphrates River

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq and Syria signed a joint technical agreement on Thursday, aimed at enhancing coordination over shared water resources, exchanging technical data, and improving cooperation in managing the Euphrates River and other common water issues between the two neighboring countries.

The signing ceremony took place at Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources headquarters in Baghdad, where officials from both countries formalized the outcome of a joint technical meeting focused on water management and bilateral cooperation.

According to a statement from Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources, the agreement is based on a detailed technical plan that emphasizes the exchange of information regarding the flow of the Euphrates River and other issues of mutual concern.

The Iraqi ministry said both sides stressed the importance of maintaining direct technical dialogue and strengthening communication channels between experts from the two countries.

The agreement also seeks to facilitate the exchange of expertise and improve monitoring mechanisms related to water conditions, with the goal of ensuring more effective and sustainable management of shared resources.

Iraq's Ministry of Water Resources described the agreement as part of broader government efforts to safeguard Iraq's water rights and ensure sustainable management of shared water resources with neighboring countries.

Syrian delegation visits Baghdad

On the Syrian side, the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Energy published a statement about the meetings without providing any details about the agreement.

According to the Syrian statement, the delegation was headed by Deputy Minister for Water and Electricity Affairs Osama Abu Zaid and was received by Iraqi Minister of Water Resources Muthanna al-Tamimi.

The meeting was also attended by Euphrates Dam General Director Haitham Bakour and General Authority for Water Resources Director Ahmed al-Kawan.

The Syrian ministry said the talks explored prospects for joint cooperation in water resources management and reviewed several issues of mutual interest, including international agreements governing water cooperation between the two countries and ways to further develop them.

Discussions also addressed water releases into the Euphrates River, technical coordination mechanisms, and the exchange of hydrological data and information aimed at supporting sustainable management of shared water resources.

Both sides emphasized the importance of continued technical communication and expanding joint cooperation mechanisms to strengthen their ability to address regional water challenges and support the stability of vital resources within the Euphrates basin.

The agreement marks a new step in ongoing Iraqi-Syrian efforts to improve coordination on water issues at a time when regional water security remains a critical concern for both countries. Officials from both sides have indicated that continued technical engagement and information-sharing will remain central to future cooperation.