Global Culinary Brand Chef Burak Expands to Kurdistan Region Capital

The internationally recognized restaurant brand founded by social media sensation Chef Burak is preparing to launch a new branch in Erbil

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region's capital is preparing to welcome another globally recognized brand as Chef Burak Restaurant, one of the world's most famous dining franchises, moves toward its official opening at the Erbil Avenue project.

The development comes as Erbil continues attracting major international brands, reinforcing its growing reputation as a regional destination for tourism, investment, and hospitality.

Chef Burak, who operates 11 restaurants across 10 countries and has amassed more than 100 million followers across social media platforms, has selected Erbil as the latest location in his international expansion.

Inside the restaurant, preparations are progressing rapidly as teams conduct final quality tests on menu offerings ahead of the official launch.

Chef Mohammed, a close associate of Chef Burak for the past 16 years, is overseeing preparations in Erbil. Having supervised the opening and operation of many of the brand's international branches, he is closely monitoring every detail to ensure the restaurant delivers high-quality services when it officially opens its doors.

The opening has generated significant anticipation among residents and visitors, with expectations high for the arrival of one of the most recognizable names in the global food industry.

According to Ali Kamaran, spokesperson for Erbil Avenue, the project goes beyond the opening of a single restaurant and forms part of a broader strategy aimed at bringing international brands to the Kurdistan Region.

Kamaran said attracting major global brands can help draw tourists, stimulate economic activity, and strengthen the area's commercial appeal.

The initiative reflects ongoing efforts to position Erbil as a modern business and tourism hub capable of hosting internationally recognized companies and brands.

Observers believe the arrival of Chef Burak's brand will further enhance Erbil's standing as a center for tourism and investment.

The presence of internationally known businesses is expected to boost confidence in the Kurdistan Region's investment environment while creating employment opportunities and supporting the continued growth of the hospitality sector.

As final preparations continue, the upcoming opening is set to add another internationally recognized name to Erbil's expanding portfolio of global brands.