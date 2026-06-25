‘Yellow Gold’ harvest underway as Kurdistan potato farmers expect bumper crop

More than 200,000 tons projected from 18,000 dunams across the Kurdistan Region's Akre, Bardarash, and Sheikhan districts

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Farmers in the Nawkor Plain of Bardarash district in Dohuk province have begun harvesting what many are calling this year's "yellow gold," as potato fields across the Kurdistan region's districts of Akre, Bardarash, and Sheikhan produce a crop expected to exceed 200,000 tons.

More than 18,000 dunams of land were cultivated with potatoes this season in the fertile agricultural belt, which is one of the Kurdistan Region's most important centers for vegetable production.

Harvesting has been underway for the past two weeks, with farmers using specialized machinery and tractors, assisted by more than 170 seasonal workers, to gather the crop.

Growers say this year's potatoes stand out for their exceptional color, size, and quality, earning them the nickname "yellow gold" among local farmers and traders.

Farmer Fahad Khail said heavy rainfall during the growing season damaged part of the crop, causing some potatoes to rot. However, he noted that the remaining harvest matured well and has delivered strong yields.

"We are now collecting the crop," he said. "Part of it will be sent to traders in Baghdad and Basra, while another portion will be stored in warehouses."

Another farmer, Khalis Sami, said harvesting operations have been progressing steadily for nearly two weeks and that production quality has been particularly strong this year.

He urged authorities to limit imports of foreign potatoes during the local harvest season to protect domestic producers from market losses.

"If imported potatoes continue to enter the market, local farmers may not be able to sell their produce at fair prices," he said.

The reputation of Kurdistan Region potatoes has attracted traders from central and southern Iraq, many of whom travel directly to farms to purchase produce before it reaches wholesale markets.

Mahmood Mohammed, an Iraqi trader, said he visits the Kurdistan Region every year during harvest season because of the quality of its agricultural products.

"We come to Kurdistan every year because the land here is fertile and productive," he said. "The fruits and vegetables grown here are known for their high quality."

Agriculture remains a key pillar of the Kurdistan Region's efforts to diversify its economy beyond oil revenues. In recent years, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has expanded support for farmers through irrigation projects, agricultural loans, storage facilities, and seasonal import restrictions designed to boost local production.

The Nawkor Plain, stretching across parts of Duhok province, is among the region's most productive agricultural areas. Its fertile soil and favorable climate support the cultivation of potatoes, wheat, vegetables, and a variety of fruit crops that are supplied to markets throughout Iraq.

According to estimates by agricultural authorities, this year's potato production is expected to surpass 200,000 tons, marking one of the strongest harvests in recent years. Farmers say the crop's quality is unmatched, with potatoes displaying superior color and size compared with previous seasons.

The anticipated bumper harvest is expected to provide a significant boost to the local economy, create seasonal employment opportunities, and strengthen the Kurdistan Region's role as a major supplier of agricultural products to Iraqi markets.

Ari Hussein, Kurdistan24 correspondent, contributed to this report.