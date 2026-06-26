Evergreen Marine Says Container Ship Hit by 'Unidentified Object' in Strait of Hormuz

The incident occurred on Thursday as the Singapore-registered Ever Lovely was sailing off the coast of Oman along a route recommended by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), according to the company.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Taiwanese shipping company Evergreen Marine said on Friday that one of its container vessels was struck by an "unidentified object" while transiting the Strait of Hormuz, though the crew, cargo, and vessel remained safe.

The incident occurred on Thursday as the Singapore-registered Ever Lovely was sailing off the coast of Oman along a route recommended by the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), according to the company.

"The crew's preliminary inspection revealed damage to the eaves of the bridge superstructure and to the bridge windows," Evergreen Marine said in a statement. It added that the ship's main engine and navigation systems continued operating normally, with no impact on the vessel's seaworthiness.

The UKMTO had earlier reported that a commercial vessel was struck by a projectile in the strategic waterway. Several U.S. media outlets subsequently reported that Iran had fired at a container ship, though Tehran has not publicly confirmed the claim.

Singapore's Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) identified the vessel as the Ever Lovely, confirming that it sustained minor damage to the bridge area from an unknown projectile while leaving the Strait of Hormuz on June 25.

The authority said the ship had safely completed its passage through the strait and was continuing its voyage. It also confirmed that all 21 crew members escaped unharmed.

"MPA is deeply concerned about the incident, which was unprovoked, unjustifiable, and a breach of international law," the agency said.

Following the incident, the Iranian authority responsible for regulating maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz issued a warning to vessels operating in the area, while the United Nations temporarily suspended efforts to evacuate mariners stranded in the waterway.

The attack came as the United States and Iran seek to finalize a broader agreement after signing a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending their recent conflict, which was triggered by U.S.-Israeli strikes.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world's most strategically important shipping routes, carrying a significant share of global oil and liquefied natural gas exports.

During the recent conflict, Iran imposed a temporary blockade of the strait, disrupting global energy markets. Tehran has since announced plans to introduce maritime service fees for vessels transiting the waterway, a move the United States has warned against.