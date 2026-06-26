KRG Completes Strategic Gas Pipeline Project to Boost Electricity Generation

The KRG has successfully connected a new gas pipeline from the Khor Mor field to the Sulaimani power plant in a strategic project expected to increase electricity generation

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region's Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity announced on Friday the successful completion of a strategic infrastructure project connecting a new gas pipeline from the Khor Mor gas field to the Sulaimani power generation station, a move expected to increase the plant's electricity production capacity.

In a joint statement, the two ministries said technical teams from the Ministries of Natural Resources and Electricity worked in coordination with personnel from KAR Group and Dana Gas to complete the pipeline connection in just six hours.

According to the statement, the Ministry of Electricity relied on other power stations during the connection work, preventing the temporary shutdown of the Sulaimani gas-fired power plant from having any significant impact on electricity supply schedules across the Kurdistan Region.

The ministries said the successful completion of the project will increase electricity generation capacity at the Sulaimani power station, describing it as an important strategic achievement for the Region's energy sector.

They also thanked the technical teams from both ministries and Dana Gas for completing the project successfully.

On Thursday, the Ministry of Electricity had informed residents that the Sulaimani gas-fired power station would be temporarily shut down between 2:00 a.m. and 8:00 a.m. to facilitate the installation of the new gas pipeline.

The shutdown was part of the planned works required to connect the new pipeline to the power station.