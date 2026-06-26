Kurdistan Region Marks World Drug Day with Prevention Drive and Tough Anti-Narcotics Measures

On the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Kurdistan Region authorities highlighted a national anti-drug strategy, expanded public awareness campaigns, and released new enforcement figures from the first half of 2026.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - As the world marks the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26, the Kurdistan Region's General Directorate for Combating Narcotics reaffirmed its commitment to eliminating drug trafficking and abuse through a strategy that combines law enforcement, treatment, and public awareness.

Speaking to Kurdistan24 on Friday, Arkan Bibani, spokesperson for the General Directorate for Combating Narcotics, said the Kurdistan Regional Government is implementing a national strategy aimed at eradicating narcotics while protecting society through coordinated security operations, legal measures, and awareness initiatives carried out with civil society organizations.

Bibani stressed that the government's approach extends beyond criminal penalties. Under Article 38 of the relevant law, individuals suffering from drug addiction who voluntarily report themselves to seek treatment are exempt from punishment and are instead referred to rehabilitation and recovery centers to receive the necessary care.

He said the policy is designed to encourage people struggling with addiction to seek help without fear of prosecution.

Alongside enforcement efforts, authorities are expanding public education campaigns across the Kurdistan Region.

Zana Sheikh Wasani, head of the Re Run awareness organization against narcotics, said the organization, in coordination with relevant authorities, has launched a wide-ranging campaign to distribute awareness leaflets in public places, mosques, and parks.

The initiative aims to educate young people and families about the dangers of narcotics, with plans to distribute more than 171,000 informational leaflets across the Kurdistan Region.

The General Directorate also released enforcement statistics covering the first six months of 2026.

According to the figures, security forces arrested 744 suspects, including 485 alleged drug traffickers and 262 drug users.

Authorities also seized 218 kilograms of various narcotic substances and 1,897 narcotic pills.

Officials said the figures reflect the intensity of ongoing operations targeting drug trafficking networks that threaten the Kurdistan Region's social security and public safety.