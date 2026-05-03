Jordan Conducts Airstrikes on Suspected Smuggling Sites in Syria

Jordan launches airstrikes on smuggling hubs in southern Syria, as regional forces intensify efforts to curb cross-border narcotics and arms trafficking.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Jordanian military launched the "Jordanian Deterrence Operation" at dawn on Sunday, targeting specialized sites used by drug and arms traffickers along the northern border with Syria, Sky News Arabia reported.

According to Syria TV, these warplanes conducted multiple airstrikes against warehouses and logistical hubs throughout the Sweida countryside, marking an escalation in regional efforts to curb transnational smuggling.

The operations signify a proactive shift in Amman's security posture as it attempts to neutralize the infrastructure of organized crime networks.

According to Sky News Arabia, the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF) identified several factories, laboratories, and storage facilities that served as launchpoints for smuggling attempts into Jordanian territory.

These strikes come amid a documented surge in border infiltrations, with traffickers increasingly exploiting regional instability and specific weather patterns to move illicit cargo.

As reported by Syria TV, the Jordanian aircraft specifically struck warehouses in the southern and eastern regions of Sweida, a Druze-majority province where certain areas remain outside the centralized control of Damascus.

While the Jordanian military emphasizes deterrence, the Syrian Interior Ministry has also reported internal successes against similar networks, highlighting a multi-layered, though sometimes uncoordinated, regional crackdown on the narcotics trade.

Jordanian Operations on Northern Border

In a formal statement released on Sunday, the Jordanian army confirmed the execution of precision strikes against traffickers.

Sky News Arabia reported that the military utilized high-level intelligence and operational data to pinpoint specific hubs utilized by smuggling syndicates.

The JAF statement emphasized that the operation was conducted with "the highest degree of precision" to ensure that weapons and narcotics were intercepted before reaching Jordanian soil.

According to Sky News Arabia, the Jordanian military observed that smuggling groups are "adopting new patterns for their activity," purposefully leveraging current regional circumstances to execute their missions.

The JAF noted that the volume of attempted smuggling has reached a level that poses a significant challenge to the Kingdom's Border Guard forces and their supporting units.

The military vowed to continue dealing "proactively and decisively" with any threat to national sovereignty.

Airstrikes Reported in Sweida

Syria TV provided granular details on the targets hit during the dawn raids, noting that warplanes, assessed to be Jordanian, struck sites near the villages of Arman, Malah, and Umm al-Rumman.

As reported by Syria TV, these locations are known hubs for transnational drug smuggling.

One specific strike reportedly leveled a warehouse belonging to a prominent drug trafficker identified as Faris Saimoua in the village of Arman.

The " Sweida 24" news site, as cited by Syria TV, further detailed that the strikes reached the village of Busan and the vicinity of a former security branch in the city of Shahba.

These aerial maneuvers were reportedly accompanied by intensive drone surveillance.

Syria TV mentioned that local "National Guard" militias attempted to engage these drones with heavy machine-gun fire, although no damage to the aircraft was confirmed.

As per AFP's report, state television in Syria corroborated the occurrence of strikes on drug and weapon storage centers in the south.

AFP detailed that at least five distinct locations were targeted, including a headquarters controlled by armed groups in Shahba. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, according to AFP, noted that one of the strikes occurred in close proximity to a local security branch.

Smuggling Networks and Narcotics Trade

The broader context of these military actions is rooted in the regional fight against the synthetic stimulant known as Captagon.

As per AFP's report, Captagon became a primary export and a critical funding source for the former Syrian government during the protracted civil war.

Since the transition to a new administration in Damascus following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in December 2024, Syria and Jordan have technically committed to a joint struggle against these border threats.

However, the geographic complexity of southern Syria complicates enforcement.

AFP reported that parts of the Sweida province, including the areas targeted on Sunday, are governed by Druze armed groups that operate independently of the central authorities in Damascus.

This fragmentation often allows smuggling networks to maintain warehouses and logistical corridors in the gaps between various jurisdictions.

Syrian Interior Ministry Actions

While Jordanian forces strike from the air, the Syrian Interior Ministry has reported intensive ground-based operations against the drug trade closer to the capital.

According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) recently dismantled an international smuggling cell operating in the Rankous border area.

SANA reported that Syrian authorities intercepted a major shipment of approximately one million Captagon pills and a kilogram of hashish.

The shipment had reportedly originated in Lebanon and was transiting through Syrian territory toward neighboring markets. According to the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), the DEA arrested three key operatives during this raid.

In a separate context, SANA said that anti-narcotics teams successfully raided secret manufacturing sites stocked with raw materials and sophisticated logistical machinery.

SANA reported that the manager of these facilities was apprehended and referred to the judiciary.

Additionally, the DEA conducted a precision raid in the city of Jaramana, leading to the arrest of another major trafficker.

SANA emphasized that the Syrian Ministry of Interior remains committed to eliminating all "narcotics dens" to safeguard societal security.

The dawn operations on the northern border, alongside internal Syrian raids, underscore the persistent threat posed by transnational crime syndicates in the Levant.

Sky News Arabia reported that the Jordanian military remains in a state of high alert, utilizing all available capacities to confront traffickers. Meanwhile, Syria TV and AFP have documented the specific physical damage to the smuggling infrastructure in the south.

The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reaffirmed that Damascus is continuing its own domestic efforts to break the chains of distribution.

These reports from Sky News Arabia, Syria TV, SANA, and AFP illustrate a region grappling with the legacy of a war-funded narcotics trade and the difficult path toward border stabilization.