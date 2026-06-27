Europe Heatwave Breaks Records as 193 Million Face Extreme Temperatures

As the continent warms faster than any other on Earth, a deadly heatwave is rewriting temperature records, forcing the cancellation of major events, and overwhelming emergency services from Paris to the Balkans.

4 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The European summer has arrived not with a gentle warmth, but with a punishing ferocity. As a vast, slow-moving high-pressure system drifts across the continent, at least 193 million people are expected to endure temperatures exceeding 35 degrees Celsius (95 Fahrenheit) on Saturday alone.

This staggering figure, derived from an analysis by Agence France-Presse (AFP), underscores a profound and terrifying shift in Europe's climate.

A heatwave that initially smothered the Iberian Peninsula and France is now migrating relentlessly eastward, placing hundreds of millions in the path of life-threatening temperatures and transforming ordinary summer routines into matters of survival.

The heat is shattering historical benchmarks with alarming regularity.

Germany provisionally recorded its highest temperature in history, a blistering 41.3 degrees Celsius (106.3 Fahrenheit) in the southwestern city of Saarbrücken.

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom and Switzerland clocked their highest-ever June temperatures, turning traditionally temperate regions into sweltering zones of risk.

For the continent's infrastructure and public health systems, the rising mercury represents an immediate, structural crisis.

The heatwave's severity was starkly illustrated by the collapse of public events across multiple nations.

As reported by Paul Kirby, the Europe digital editor for the BBC, health fears prompted the cancellation of the massive Solidays music festival in Paris and forced organizers of the city's Pride march to postpone the event until September.

In the Netherlands, the four-day Defqon.1 techno festival was abruptly canceled just as thousands arrived, triggering crowd unrest and an unprecedented code red weather alert.

The cancellations are not an exercise in caution; they are an act of triage. Authorities across Europe are sounding alarms as emergency services buckle under the strain of the heat.

In Paris, the hospital authority reported an 80 percent surge in emergency calls compared to the same week last year. The local prefecture warned that the city's hospital system is "saturated," demanding that resources be strictly conserved for the most vulnerable populations.

The human toll is mounting with quiet devastation.

French health officials noted a particular concern over "the emergence of deaths at home," while the death toll from drownings in France has risen to 55, an estimated two-thirds of which occurred in unsupervised waters as citizens desperately sought relief.

The heat has also claimed the lives of several young children trapped in stifling vehicles, including an 18-month-old toddler in Marseille.

In Spain, the consequences are similarly grim. A national mortality monitoring system linked 327 fatalities to the heat between Sunday and Thursday alone.

The crisis is extending far beyond public health, exposing the fragility of Europe's power and transportation networks.

The soaring temperatures of the River Aare forced the Swiss operator Axpo to temporarily shut down both reactors at Beznau, Europe's oldest nuclear power plant, due to insufficient cooling water.

On the rails, extreme heat caused a Eurostar train to break down east of Brussels, trapping roughly 400 passengers without air conditioning and sending three to the hospital. In Poland, railway officials warned that sagging power lines and deforming tracks threaten to paralyze long-distance travel.

The underlying catalyst for this continent-wide emergency is no longer a matter of scientific debate. The World Weather Attribution group concluded that the current heatwave is "the most severe ever recorded" in the studied region.

Climate change is driving up temperatures globally, but Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, heating up at twice the global average rate.

"The heatwave has shattered numerous temperature records and is having major impacts on human health, on ecosystems, on agriculture, on labor productivity," Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the UN's World Meteorological Organization, told reporters. "We need to get used to it, unfortunately."

As the weekend progresses, the core of the heatwave will shift its oppressive weight. While Meteo-France expects the country's remaining red alerts to lift by Sunday night, the front is currently barreling toward Central Europe and the Balkans.

Forecasters predict temperatures approaching 39 degrees Celsius across Serbia, Bosnia, Croatia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, and Montenegro.

Meanwhile, high in the Swiss Alps, glacier researchers are issuing their own desperate warnings.

They predict that the winter snow reserves protecting the ice will melt away by Monday, an event that typically occurs in August.

As Europe confronts this unrelenting new climate reality, the traditional concept of the summer holiday is being rewritten.

From crowded emergency rooms in Paris to deformed railway tracks in Poland and melting glaciers in Switzerland, the continent is learning that surviving the modern summer requires far more than finding shade; it demands a profound, systemic adaptation to a world that is permanently, and dangerously, warming.