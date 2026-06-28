Erbil, Baghdad Near Final ASYCUDA Customs Accord

A top KRG delegation is in Baghdad to finalize the ASYCUDA customs agreement, aiming to resolve four key issues and modernize border management.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - In a critical bid to modernize Iraq's fractured border management and streamline billions of dollars in cross-border commerce, a senior delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has arrived in Baghdad. The officials are scheduled to participate in a pivotal meeting of the Iraqi Ministerial Council for Economy on Monday, aiming to finalize the implementation of the ASYCUDA automated customs platform.

Developed by the United Nations and utilized globally, the Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) represents one of the most sophisticated institutional reforms in international customs administration.

By digitizing tariffs, standardizing logistical procedures, and eliminating vast swaths of bureaucratic paperwork, the platform is designed to increase transparency, curb border corruption, and maximize state revenue collection.

The political weight of the KRG delegation arriving Sunday evening underscores the strategic importance of the impending talks.

Led by Minister of Finance and Economy Awat Janab Noori, the negotiating team features top regional executives, including Omed Sabah, President of the Diwan of the Council of Ministers, and Dr. Amanj Rahim, Secretary of the Council of Ministers.

They are accompanied by senior administrative and security figures: Dr. Abdulhakim Khusraw, Head of the Department of Coordination and Follow-up; Ministry of Interior Advisor Dr. Sami Jalal; Director General of Customs Kamal Raouf; and Assistant Director General Jawhar Mahmoud.

According to an informed source who spoke to Kurdistan24, Erbil and Baghdad have already signed a foundational memorandum of understanding regarding the ASYCUDA rollout.

Yet, the transition from paper agreement to functional digital reality hinges on resolving four lingering policy disputes during Monday's session.

First, negotiators must reach a consensus on the distribution of customs and tax revenues generated at the borders.

Second, they must agree on a unified, transparent framework for commercial customs exemptions.

Third, the governments must establish firm, mutual mechanisms to protect domestic agricultural and industrial products from unregulated foreign dumping.

Finally, the council is tasked with approving the creation of a joint federal-regional committee explicitly mandated to inspect unofficial border crossings, a long-standing source of revenue leakage for both capitals.

For years, fragmented customs policies have complicated fiscal relations between Erbil and Baghdad, creating administrative bottlenecks and fostering mutual distrust over revenue sharing.

A fully implemented ASYCUDA system would effectively bridge this divide by providing a single, real-time digital window into the nation's trade flows, ensuring equitable financial oversight.

Reaching an agreement on these final four hurdles would mark a watershed moment in economic integration between the federal government and the Kurdistan Region.

According to Kurdistan24 sources, should Monday's negotiations succeed, the ASYCUDA accord will be fully ratified and move immediately into its active implementation phase.

For regional businesses, international investors, and public finances, the modernization of these procedures promises a newly predictable, transparent, and seamlessly coordinated Iraqi market.