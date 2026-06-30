Runaki Program Expands to Shaqlawa and Makhmur, Bringing Erbil Near Full Coverage

Shaqlawa and Makhmur are set to join the Runaki Program, bringing uninterrupted electricity across Erbil Governorate as the KRG advances Region-wide power reform.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - The Kurdistan Region's drive to deliver uninterrupted electricity has reached another decisive stage, with officials confirming that Shaqlawa and Makhmur are entering the final phase of integration into the KRG's flagship Runaki Program. Once the remaining technical work is completed, both districts will transition to round-the-clock electricity, extending continuous power service across the entirety of Erbil Governorate and marking another significant step toward the Region's goal of universal 24-hour electricity by the end of 2026.

The latest expansion represents more than the addition of two districts to the electricity network. It reflects the steady transformation of one of the Kurdistan Regional Government's most ambitious infrastructure programs, designed to modernize public services, strengthen the resilience of the power sector and improve daily life across the Region.

As uninterrupted electricity reaches more communities, the program is increasingly reshaping how households, businesses and public institutions consume energy while laying a stronger foundation for long-term economic development.

Speaking to Kurdistan24, Shaqlawa Mayor Suara Akram said technical teams have completed most of the infrastructure required to connect the district to the dedicated Runaki network.

"The majority of the necessary infrastructure has been completed," Akram said, adding that residents are expected to begin receiving uninterrupted electricity soon. More than 10,000 electricity subscribers within the district are expected to benefit once the system becomes operational.

He also confirmed that work in neighboring Makhmur has advanced rapidly and, based on current assessments, the district is expected to join the 24-hour electricity network within days.

Their inclusion carries symbolic and practical significance alike. Once both districts are connected, every district within Erbil Governorate will have access to continuous public electricity under the Runaki Program, eliminating one of the Region's last major coverage gaps and further reducing dependence on private neighborhood generators that have supplied supplemental power for decades.

The announcement follows months of engineering work that began earlier this year as crews upgraded transmission infrastructure, distribution networks and supporting electrical systems throughout Shaqlawa.

Previous Kurdistan24 reporting documented how the district, home to more than 40,000 residents, was identified as one of the next priorities in the Region-wide rollout because of its growing residential demand, expanding commercial activity and importance as one of the Kurdistan Region's best-known mountain tourism destinations.

Read More: Shaqlawa Set to Receive 24-Hour Electricity by the End of May Under Runaki Project

Reliable electricity is expected to benefit far more than households. Hotels, restaurants, cafés and tourism businesses that rely heavily on consistent power during the busy summer season stand to see lower operating costs and improved service reliability.

Local businesses that previously depended on expensive backup generation will also be able to plan operations with greater certainty, reducing fuel expenditures while improving productivity.

The latest expansion also reinforces the broader momentum behind the Runaki initiative, which has steadily progressed beyond major urban centers through a phased implementation strategy.

Rather than attempting a Region-wide rollout simultaneously, authorities divided electricity networks into operational zones, allowing engineers to modernize infrastructure sequentially while maintaining service continuity.

That approach has already produced visible results across multiple administrations.

Districts including Akre, Semel, Pirmam, Raparin, Soran, Zakho and Koya have transitioned to uninterrupted electricity, while Garmian recently entered the final stages of implementation after extensive infrastructure upgrades divided across five operational zones, according to previous Kurdistan24 reporting citing Garmian electricity spokesperson Alan Arkan.

The cumulative impact is increasingly evident in official figures released by the Runaki Program.

According to the latest data, approximately 5.5 million residents across the Kurdistan Region now receive 24-hour electricity.

Read More: KRG's Runaki Initiative Expands as New Area Set For 24-Hour Electricity

The initiative has expanded well beyond residential consumers, with around 153,000 commercial properties also benefiting from continuous service. Officials report that nearly 6,000 private neighborhood generators have been retired as expanding grid coverage reduces reliance on costly backup electricity.

Those numbers illustrate the scale of a program that has evolved into one of the Region's most comprehensive public infrastructure programs. While uninterrupted electricity is often viewed simply as a utility service, its broader implications extend across nearly every aspect of governance and economic activity.

Modern healthcare systems depend upon reliable power for medical equipment, laboratories and emergency care.

Schools and universities increasingly require stable electricity to support digital learning environments, while government institutions rely on dependable energy for public administration and expanding digital services. Municipal infrastructure, from water distribution to communications networks, also benefits from a more resilient electrical system.

The economic implications are equally significant.

For businesses, uninterrupted electricity reduces dependence on diesel-powered backup systems, lowering operating expenses and improving long-term planning. Manufacturers and service providers alike benefit from fewer production interruptions, while stable electricity strengthens conditions for private investment by reducing one of the principal operational uncertainties facing enterprises.

For tourism destinations such as Shaqlawa, the advantages are especially tangible. The district's reputation as a popular mountain retreat has long attracted visitors from across Iraq and beyond. Continuous electricity enhances the reliability of hotels, restaurants and recreational facilities while improving the overall visitor experience during peak travel seasons.

Environmental improvements represent another important dimension of the initiative.

For decades, neighborhood diesel generators filled the gaps left by intermittent public electricity, becoming a familiar, if often unwelcome, feature of urban life. Their gradual retirement promises cleaner air, lower carbon emissions and significantly reduced noise pollution in residential communities. As more districts transition to uninterrupted electricity, the environmental footprint associated with thousands of small generators is expected to continue shrinking.

The program also delivers practical improvements for families.

Students can study without planning around scheduled outages. Households gain greater certainty for heating, cooling and food storage. Hospitals and clinics can operate with fewer disruptions, while businesses remain open without the additional costs associated with fuel purchases and generator maintenance. These incremental improvements collectively enhance quality of life while supporting broader economic resilience.

Prime Minister Masrour Barzani has repeatedly identified uninterrupted electricity as a central objective of the Kurdistan Regional Government's modernization agenda, pledging that every household across the Kurdistan Region will receive 24-hour electricity by the end of 2026.

The latest expansion suggests that objective is steadily moving closer. With Shaqlawa and Makhmur nearing completion, attention will increasingly shift to the remaining communities still awaiting integration into the network.

Much work remains before universal coverage is achieved. Continued infrastructure investment, system maintenance and network expansion will be necessary to sustain the program's ambitious timetable. Yet each successive phase has gradually transformed what was once viewed as a long-term aspiration into an increasingly measurable reality.

As Shaqlawa and Makhmur prepare to join the Runaki network, the significance extends beyond two additional districts. Their integration reflects the continued evolution of the Kurdistan Region's electricity sector toward a more reliable, efficient and environmentally sustainable model, one intended not only to keep the lights on, but also to strengthen the foundations of public services, economic growth and everyday life across the Region.