Iraq Seizes $130 Million in Cash, Gold, Luxury Assets in Expanding Anti-Corruption Crackdown

The current phase marks only the beginning of the operation. Nearly 1,000 individuals are reportedly on the list of suspects, while a special operations room has been established under the direct supervision of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to oversee the campaign.

1 hour ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraqi security forces have seized 170 billion Iraqi dinars (approximately $130 million) in cash, along with large quantities of gold, weapons, luxury vehicles, and thoroughbred horses, as part of an expanding nationwide anti-corruption campaign, a reliable source told Kurdistan24 on Tuesday.

According to the source, the assets were confiscated during a series of coordinated raids targeting government officials and lawmakers accused of corruption. Authorities also seized dozens of high-end vehicles, gold bars, various types of weapons, and several purebred horses.

The source said investigators discovered the cash and valuables hidden in sophisticated concealment sites, including underground chambers, inside walls, and secret storage facilities. The locations were reportedly identified based on detailed confessions provided by Iraq's Deputy Oil Minister, Adnan Jumaili.

The anti-corruption operation is being conducted through close coordination between the Iraqi government and the judiciary, the source said, adding that the campaign will continue until all suspects are apprehended and brought before the courts.

According to the source, the current phase marks only the beginning of the operation. Nearly 1,000 individuals are reportedly on the list of suspects, while a special operations room has been established under the direct supervision of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi to oversee the campaign.

The source also claimed that two prominent political figures fled to undisclosed locations to evade arrest. They were identified as Hussein Mounes, head of the Huqooq Movement parliamentary bloc affiliated with Kataib Hezbollah, and Alaa Sakr, a member of parliament representing the Reconstruction and Development Coalition. One of the two reportedly left his residence only minutes before security forces arrived.

Meanwhile, Iraqi security forces have reportedly foiled several attempts by wanted officials to flee the country. According to the source, one lawmaker was intercepted while attempting to cross into a neighboring country, while two other members of parliament were arrested before they could escape.

Search operations and investigations remain ongoing as authorities continue efforts to locate and arrest all individuals named in the outstanding warrants.

Kurdistan24 has not been able to independently verify the source's claims, and Iraqi authorities have not yet issued an official statement confirming the reported seizures or the identities of those accused.