Vance Sets 'Complete Dismantlement' As Condition for Iran Deal

The US vice president says any future agreement with Iran must include the complete dismantlement of its nuclear program under strict international inspections, while President Donald Trump continues to prioritize diplomacy over military action.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - US Vice President JD Vance said Washington will only accept a future agreement with Iran if it includes permanent, verifiable commitments to completely dismantle Tehran's nuclear program, underscoring that strict inspection mechanisms are essential to any deal.

In an interview with The Michael Knowles Show, Vance said the United States wants "commitments backed by rigorous inspections" to ensure Iran fully dismantles its nuclear program. He stressed that verifiability remains the central pillar of the current US position to address concerns over Iran's potential pursuit of nuclear weapons.

Responding to questions about the administration's Iran policy, Vance defended President Donald Trump's readiness to use military force while rejecting intervention for its own sake.

"The president is willing to drop bombs, but only if it serves an objective," Vance said.

During the interview, Vance also addressed artificial intelligence, arguing that the United States must remain competitive with China while ensuring AI is not used in ways that cause social harm. He distinguished between AI applications that advance scientific breakthroughs, such as curing diseases, and those that promote pornography, exploit children, or concentrate power in the hands of major technology companies.

Vance's remarks come as diplomatic activity intensifies in Doha, where US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and presidential adviser Jared Kushner have arrived for talks with Qatari mediators on implementing the temporary agreement signed in June.

Although no direct meetings have yet taken place between the US and Iranian delegations, Doha continues to serve as a key communication channel. Tehran has confirmed that its technical delegation is present to follow up on the implementation of the agreement.

Meanwhile, reports citing The Wall Street Journal said President Donald Trump held a series of high-level meetings with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine to review military options, including large-scale strikes against Iranian targets in what some officials described as an option to "finish the job."

According to the reports, Trump ultimately decided to delay military action and continue pursuing diplomacy, concerned that military operations could undermine efforts to reach a final agreement leading to the dismantlement of Iran's nuclear program. Instead, he opted to give the ongoing negotiations in Doha more time to achieve Washington's conditions.