Fuad Hussein: Iraq Opposes Escalation Against Gulf States and Iran

Iraq reaffirmed its opposition to military escalation in the region during talks with the Gulf Cooperation Council Secretary-General, stressing that Iraq's security is inseparable from the stability of the Gulf.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq firmly rejects any attack targeting Gulf countries and opposes the outbreak of any war against Iran, Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said on Tuesday, as Baghdad renewed its call for regional de-escalation during a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

Speaking at a joint press conference with GCC Secretary-General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi in Baghdad on Tuesday, Hussein said Iraq maintains a consistent position on regional security, emphasizing that the country has historically been the first victim of conflicts and instability in the Middle East.

Hussein said Albudaiwi's visit comes at a particularly sensitive and difficult time for the region, underscoring Iraq's commitment to international resolutions and diplomatic solutions.

"Iraq strongly rejects any attack targeting the Gulf states, just as it opposes the outbreak of any war against Iran," Hussein said.

He added that Iraq has repeatedly paid the highest price for regional conflicts and therefore has no interest in seeing another war expand across the region.

Addressing bilateral relations, Hussein reaffirmed Iraq's readiness to continue dialogue with Kuwait to reach agreements that serve the shared interests of both countries.

He also outlined the Iraqi government's domestic priorities, saying its current policy focuses on bringing all weapons under state control while intensifying efforts to combat corruption.

On the economic front, Hussein said Iraq welcomes investment from Gulf companies across various sectors, describing stronger economic cooperation as a key pillar of regional partnership.

For his part, Albudaiwi welcomed his visit to Baghdad, saying it carried several important messages reflecting the close relationship between Iraq and the GCC.

He expressed the council's full support for the policies and decisions of Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi and praised the measures his government has adopted in recent months.

Albudaiwi said discussions with Hussein focused on regional security developments and the need to reduce tensions. He also commended Iraq's efforts to prevent its territory from being used to launch attacks against Gulf countries.

The GCC secretary-general reaffirmed the council's commitment to supporting Iraq's stability and reconstruction, stressing that Iraq's security is a fundamental component of the security of the Gulf and the wider region.