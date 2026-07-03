Kurdistan Region President, Iran's Parliament Speaker Discuss Regional Stability

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran amid the funeral procession for the late Iranian Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, discussing bilateral ties, regional stability, and support for diplomacy in U.S.-Iran talks.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Friday held talks with Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf in Tehran, placing parliamentary diplomacy at the forefront of a broader effort to reinforce ties between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the Islamic Republic of Iran during a week of heightened regional engagement.

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, Barzani and Qalibaf discussed strengthening relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and Iran, while emphasizing the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation and preserving the longstanding friendly ties linking the neighboring sides.

Their meeting also focused on regional developments, with both leaders underscoring the importance of security, peace and stability, supporting dialogue as the preferred means of resolving disputes.

The discussions extended to the ongoing negotiations between Iran and the United States, where both sides expressed hope that continued diplomatic engagement would contribute to lasting peace and stability across the region, the Presidency said.

The meeting with Qalibaf formed part of a broader series of high-level engagements during President Barzani's visit to Tehran, underscoring the Kurdistan Region's continued policy of maintaining close dialogue with neighboring Iran at a pivotal moment marked by post-war diplomacy and preparations for the state funeral of Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Together, Kurdistan Region President's meetings with Iran's legislative, executive and diplomatic leadership reflected a coordinated effort to reinforce regional communication as governments across the Middle East navigate a shifting political landscape following recent hostilities.

The parliamentary-level meeting carried particular diplomatic significance by complementing President Barzani's earlier discussions with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, broadening engagement beyond the executive branch and highlighting the importance both sides attach to institutional dialogue.

Earlier Friday, President Barzani met President Pezeshkian shortly after arriving in Tehran at the Iranian leader's invitation to participate in the official mourning ceremonies for Khamenei.

Read More: Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to Attend Khamenei State Funeral in Tehran

According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the two leaders reviewed relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and Iran, focusing on expanding trade and economic cooperation while building on longstanding historical, cultural and social ties.

Their talks also addressed broader regional developments, with both leaders emphasizing that dialogue and peaceful engagement remain essential to resolving disputes. They further expressed hope that ongoing diplomatic contacts between Tehran and Washington would help foster durable peace, greater regional stability and stronger relations among neighboring countries.

Read More: Kurdistan Region President, Iranian President Hold Talks During Tehran Visit for Khamenei Funeral

Following that meeting, President Barzani wrote on his official X account that discussions centered on strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq and Iran through deeper economic cooperation while building upon the historic neighborly and cultural ties connecting their peoples.

President Nechirvan Barzani also met Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, extending his diplomatic outreach beyond Iran's executive leadership. According to the Kurdistan Region Presidency, their discussions focused on bilateral relations, expanding cooperation and strengthening coordination between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region and Iran.

Read More: Kurdistan Region President, Iran's Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Stability During Tehran Meeting

The two sides also exchanged views on regional developments, stressing the importance of ending conflict through continued dialogue and comprehensive coordination to safeguard security, stability and the shared interests of the region's peoples.

The consistency of those themes across President Barzani's meetings illustrated a unified diplomatic message emphasizing engagement over confrontation during a period of renewed regional diplomacy.

President Nechirvan Barzani traveled to Tehran following a formal invitation from President Pezeshkian to attend the state funeral of Khamenei alongside senior political leaders and official delegations from across the region and beyond.

What began as a visit to participate in national mourning has also become an opportunity for extensive diplomatic engagement as visiting leaders hold consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

According to a previous Kurdistan24 reporting and Iranian state media, Khamenei's body arrived Friday at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, where it will lie in state ahead of the official funeral ceremony. AFP images showed mourners gathering around the flag-draped coffin as preparations continued at one of Iran's most prominent ceremonial venues.

Read More: Khamenei's Body Arrives in Tehran Ahead of State Funeral Expected to Draw Millions

Iranian authorities have implemented extensive security measures across the capital, while officials estimate that between 15 million and 20 million mourners could participate in the ceremonies, potentially making it one of the largest state funerals in the country's history.

Numerous foreign delegations are expected to attend, reinforcing Tehran's position this week as both the center of national mourning and a focal point for regional diplomacy.

The funeral comes as Iran and the United States pursue renewed diplomatic contacts following recent hostilities and a fragile ceasefire, lending added significance to discussions among regional leaders on security, stability and conflict prevention.

Against that backdrop, President Barzani's meetings with Qalibaf, Pezeshkian and Araghchi collectively reflect the Kurdistan Region's continued efforts to strengthen relations with neighboring Iran while supporting dialogue, regional cooperation and peaceful diplomacy during a consequential moment for the Middle East.