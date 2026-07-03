Kurdistan Region President, Iran's Foreign Minister Discuss Regional Stability During Tehran Meeting

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting focused on relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Iran, as well as ways to expand cooperation and strengthen joint coordination.

3 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani met with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Tehran on Friday morning, where the two sides discussed bilateral relations, regional developments, and the importance of continued dialogue to safeguard stability.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency, the meeting focused on relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Iran, as well as ways to expand cooperation and strengthen joint coordination.

The two officials also exchanged views on the latest regional developments and stressed the importance of ending the ongoing conflict, the statement said.

Both sides reaffirmed the need to maintain dialogue and comprehensive coordination to preserve security, stability, and the shared interests of the peoples of the region.

Barzani traveled to Tehran earlier on Friday to attend the state funeral of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, following a formal invitation from Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Khamenei is being laid to rest during an official funeral ceremony expected to draw millions of mourners and numerous foreign dignitaries from across the region and beyond. Iranian authorities have implemented extensive security measures in Tehran, while senior political leaders and official delegations from several countries are attending to pay their respects.

The funeral follows Khamenei's death in U.S.-Israeli strikes that targeted his compound in central Tehran during the recent Middle East conflict. His death marked a major turning point in the war and prompted nationwide mourning across Iran. Khamenei, who served as Iran's Supreme Leader for decades and was widely regarded as one of the country's most influential religious and political figures, was 86 years old.