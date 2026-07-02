Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani to Attend Khamenei State Funeral in Tehran

According to available information, the Iranian president formally invited Barzani to participate in the ceremony, where senior political leaders and official delegations from several countries are expected to pay their respects.

43 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani arrived in Tehran on Friday to attend the state funeral of Ali Khamenei, following a formal invitation from Masoud Pezeshkian, the President of Iran.

Khamenei is scheduled to be laid to rest during an official funeral ceremony expected to attract millions of mourners and a number of foreign dignitaries from across the region and beyond.

According to available information, the Iranian president formally invited Barzani to participate in the ceremony, where senior political leaders and official delegations from several countries are expected to pay their respects.

The funeral follows the arrival of Khamenei's body at Tehran's Grand Mosalla, one of the Islamic Republic's most prominent ceremonial venues. His coffin, draped in Iran's national tricolor flag, was received by mourners gathered inside the complex ahead of the official proceedings.

Iranian authorities have made extensive preparations for the ceremony, with heightened security measures in place around the capital. Officials estimate that between 15 and 20 million people could attend the funeral, potentially making it one of the largest state funerals in the country's history.

Several foreign delegations have confirmed their attendance. Pakistan has announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will participate in the ceremony, while China, Afghanistan, and several neighboring countries in the Caucasus region are also expected to send official representatives.

The funeral comes after Khamenei was killed in U.S.-Israeli strikes that targeted his compound in central Tehran during the recent Middle East conflict. His death marked a significant turning point in the war and has prompted nationwide mourning across Iran.

Khamenei, who served as Iran's Supreme Leader for decades and was regarded by many Shiite Muslims as a leading religious and political figure, was 86 years old at the time of his death. His body will lie in state at Tehran's Grand Mosalla before being laid to rest during Friday's official funeral ceremony.