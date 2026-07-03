Iraq's Parliament Opens New Session with Air Defense Funding Proposal

Iraq's Council of Representatives will convene for the first session of its new legislative term, with lawmakers set to begin debating four proposed laws

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's Council of Representatives is scheduled to convene on Monday for the first session of its new legislative term, with lawmakers set to conduct the first reading of four proposed laws, including measures aimed at strengthening the country's air defense systems and regulating cybercrime.

According to the parliamentary agenda, the session will begin at 1:00 p.m. on July 6, 2026, and will focus on four legislative proposals.

One of the principal items on the agenda is the first reading of a draft law to provide funding for strengthening Iraq's air defense systems. The proposal, prepared by the Security and Defense Committee, consists of eight articles.

Lawmakers will also hold the first reading of a proposed Cybercrime Law, drafted jointly by the Security and Defense Committee and the Legal Committee. The bill contains 32 articles and is intended to establish a legal framework for information technology-related crimes.

The parliamentary agenda also includes the first reading of a proposed first amendment to the Juvenile Welfare Law No. 78 of 1980. Prepared by the Legal Committee, the draft legislation comprises 26 articles.

In addition, members of parliament will consider the first reading of a proposed amendment to the Advocacy Law No. 173 of 1965. The proposal, also prepared by the Legal Committee, consists of 27 articles.

The session marks the opening meeting of the parliament's new legislative term and is expected to begin discussions on strengthening Iraq's air defense capabilities while advancing legislative reforms related to cybersecurity and the country's legal framework.