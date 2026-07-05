Erbil Governorate Says Korre–Shaqlawa–Qandil Road Project on Track for Early Completion

The major infrastructure project was launched under the directive of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as part of the Ninth Cabinet's development agenda to modernize the region's road network and improve transportation infrastructure.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — The Erbil Governorate announced on Sunday that the strategic Korre–Shaqlawa–Qandil Road Project, including the Mirawa and Mawaran tunnels, has reached an advanced stage of construction and is on course to be completed ahead of schedule.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the governorate said the project has made significant progress and continues to advance steadily toward completion.

According to the statement, the major infrastructure project was launched under the directive of Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani as part of the Ninth Cabinet's development agenda to modernize the region's road network and improve transportation infrastructure.

The governorate said the project is being carried out with a budget of 95 billion Iraqi dinars and is implemented entirely by local labor, local engineers, and national companies. It added that construction is proceeding in accordance with international engineering standards and specifications.

The project includes the construction of a 10-kilometer dual carriageway, the completion of the strategic Mirawa and Mawaran tunnels, as well as three overpasses and modern underpasses designed to meet international standards.

Officials said work is progressing smoothly and remains on track for completion before the originally scheduled deadline.

Once completed, the road is expected to enhance transportation across the area by reducing travel times, improving road safety, and facilitating easier access for both residents and tourists.

The Korre–Shaqlawa–Qandil Road Project is part of the Kurdistan Regional Government's broader infrastructure strategy under the Ninth Cabinet, which has prioritized the construction of major road networks to improve regional connectivity and support economic growth.

Other strategic projects currently underway include the 48-kilometer Erbil–Koya Dual Carriageway, a 683 billion Iraqi dinar highway expected to reduce travel time between the two cities to around 27 minutes; the 40-kilometer Kalar–Darbandikhan Road, a 591.86 billion Iraqi dinar project that stretches from Warmawa to the entrance of the Darbandikhan Tunnel and includes 22 auxiliary structures; and the 35-kilometer Dukan–Chwarqurna Dual Carriageway, a 260.699 billion Iraqi dinar transit project aimed at improving transportation links across the Kurdistan Region.