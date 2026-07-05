Iraq's Anti-Corruption Drive Reaches France as $500 Million Probe Widens

Baghdad's anti-corruption drive has crossed borders: two suspects allegedly fled to France with about $500 million, turning Iraq's campaign into a test of whether stolen state assets can be traced, and recovered, through international law.

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Iraq's expanding campaign against high-level corruption entered a new international phase on Sunday after Communications Minister Mustafa Sanad announced that two suspects wanted by the Iraqi judiciary had reportedly fled to France with approximately $500 million, prompting Baghdad to begin pursuing their extradition and the recovery of the alleged proceeds through international legal channels.

The allegations have drawn nationwide attention not only because of the scale of the funds involved, but also because they underscore the increasingly cross-border nature of financial crime.

As Iraqi authorities intensify investigations into corruption networks, the case highlights one of the government's greatest challenges: tracing public assets once they have moved beyond the country's jurisdiction.

According to Sanad, the suspects are the head of an economic committee linked to the recently detained former undersecretary at Iraq's Ministry of Oil and his brother.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, the minister alleged that the pair left Iraq for France after transferring roughly half a billion dollars obtained through corruption.

He said Prime Minister Ali Faleh al-Zaidi remains committed to pursuing the suspects through international judicial mechanisms to secure both their extradition and the recovery of the alleged assets.

Those allegations have not been adjudicated in court, and Iraqi authorities continue to treat the investigation as an active legal case.

Additional details have emerged from Al Arabiya, which, citing informed sources, reported that the fugitives are brothers identified as Hassan and Mahmoud. According to the broadcaster, the Iraqi judiciary has issued Interpol Red Notices seeking their arrest in connection with the so-called "Refineries File" investigation.

Al Arabiya further reported that the brothers were already outside Iraq when former Oil Ministry Undersecretary Adnan al-Jumaili, widely referred to in Iraqi media as the "Oil Whale," was arrested in May.

The broadcaster also reported allegations that Hassan played a central role in managing refinery contracts and that investigators believe sophisticated international financial channels were used to move large sums of money abroad.

Those allegations remain part of an ongoing investigation and have not been proven in court.

For Baghdad, the case represents more than an attempt to apprehend two individuals.

It has become an early measure of the government's broader promise to dismantle entrenched corruption networks while demonstrating that illicit financial transfers can be pursued beyond Iraq's borders.

Recovering assets allegedly dispersed through international banking systems is often significantly more complex than making arrests within a country's own jurisdiction, requiring close coordination among prosecutors, foreign courts, financial regulators and international law enforcement agencies.

That broader strategy has become increasingly visible in recent days.

On Saturday, Prime Minister al-Zaidi reaffirmed that his government would continue pursuing corruption investigations, recovering state assets and strengthening institutions based on justice and accountability.

Read More: Iraqi Prime Minister Vows to Press Ahead With Anti-Corruption Drive, Thanks Political and Public Support

He described combating corruption as a national mission rather than solely a government responsibility, thanking Iraq's parliament, the Supreme Judicial Council, religious authorities, security institutions, journalists, tribal leaders and a wide spectrum of political forces, including the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), for supporting the campaign.

The prime minister argued that such broad political and institutional backing provides a stronger foundation for investigations involving senior officials and influential networks, while reinforcing public confidence that cases will proceed through legal channels.

His government has also sought to broaden public participation in anti-corruption efforts. In a separate initiative announced over the weekend, al-Zaidi called on citizens to report public assets and state funds believed to have been obtained through corruption, describing such reporting as a religious, moral and national responsibility.

The government said it will establish a dedicated electronic platform for submissions and provide financial rewards, in accordance with Iraqi law, for information leading to the recovery of stolen public assets.

Read More: Iraqi PM urges public to report corruption-linked assets, promises financial rewards

Together, those measures reflect an increasingly comprehensive approach that combines criminal investigations, institutional reform and public engagement.

Recent operations have already resulted in high-profile arrests, large cash seizures, asset freezes and travel bans targeting current and former officials accused of financial crimes, while judicial authorities continue expanding cooperation with oversight bodies to trace illicit wealth.

The latest investigation illustrates why international cooperation has become indispensable in modern anti-corruption efforts.

Alleged illicit financial flows frequently pass through multiple jurisdictions, making extradition treaties, mutual legal assistance agreements and mechanisms such as Interpol essential tools for investigators seeking both accountability and asset recovery.

Success in such cases can influence investor confidence, strengthen public trust in state institutions and reinforce broader governance reforms.

Whether Iraq ultimately succeeds in returning the suspects and recovering the funds allegedly transferred abroad remains uncertain and will depend on legal proceedings in multiple jurisdictions.

What is already clear, however, is that the government's anti-corruption campaign is increasingly being tested not only in Iraqi courtrooms but also through its ability to pursue complex financial investigations across international borders.

The outcome of cases such as this is likely to become an important indicator of Iraq's capacity to translate political commitments into durable institutional accountability.