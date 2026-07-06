Rosatom to Resume Work at Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant After Wartime Evacuation

According to Russia's Interfax news agency, citing Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, the company intends to redeploy its engineers and technical staff to the Bushehr facility to resume construction work.

26 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Russia's state nuclear energy company, Rosatom, has announced plans to return its employees to Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in mid-July, months after hundreds of personnel were evacuated following the outbreak of the U.S.-Israeli war against Iran on Feb. 28.

According to Russia's Interfax news agency, citing Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev, the company intends to redeploy its engineers and technical staff to the Bushehr facility to resume construction work.

Rosatom is currently building two new nuclear power units at the Bushehr plant. After hostilities erupted in late February, the company temporarily withdrew hundreds of employees and engineers from Iran to protect them from the ongoing military strikes.

On April 4, Likhachev announced in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg that 198 Russian specialists had been transported by bus convoy from Bushehr to the Armenian border as part of the evacuation.

Nine days later, on April 13, Likhachev said Rosatom had entered the final phase of its personnel rotation out of the Bushehr plant. He said 108 additional employees had been withdrawn, leaving only 20 senior managers and key technical specialists at the site to maintain essential operations.

The decision to return Rosatom's workforce comes as Washington and Tehran implement a temporary ceasefire and a broader understanding reached after months of conflict. The agreement has helped reduce regional tensions and supported the gradual resumption of commercial travel and maritime shipping in the Gulf.

The redeployment of Russian personnel is widely viewed as another indication that major international infrastructure and strategic projects in Iran are beginning to resume as security conditions improve.