KRG Interior Minister, INSS Chief Discuss Joint Security Cooperation

The discussions underscored growing coordination between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region as authorities seek to strengthen border security and implement key security agreements.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed met Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) Director Basim al-Badri in Baghdad on Monday, with both officials emphasizing closer coordination between federal and Kurdistan Region security institutions as Iraq continues to address shared domestic and cross-border security challenges.

According to a Kurdistan Regional Government statement, Ahmed congratulated al-Badri on his recent appointment as head of the Iraqi National Security Service before the two officials discussed ways to deepen operational cooperation and improve coordination between their respective agencies.

The meeting concluded with a shared emphasis on unifying efforts to confront security threats affecting both the Kurdistan Region and the rest of Iraq.

The discussions reflected more than a routine exchange between senior officials.

As Iraq confronts evolving security risks and works to implement regional security commitments, sustained cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil has become an essential component of the country's internal security architecture.

Effective coordination between federal and regional institutions is increasingly viewed as critical to managing border security, responding to common threats and maintaining confidence among neighboring states.

The meeting came as Rebar Ahmed continued a series of security consultations in the federal capital.

Earlier Monday, he led a Kurdistan Regional Government delegation in talks with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboudi, where the two sides reviewed Iraq's broader security environment and examined progress in implementing the Iraq-Iran security agreement, according to Kurdistan24's earlier reporting.

Read More: Kurdistan Region, Iraqi Officials Discuss Border Security and Iran Agreement in Baghdad

Those discussions focused on strengthening coordination between federal and Kurdistan Region security institutions while reviewing mechanisms to secure Iraq's shared border with Iran and prevent incidents that could undermine regional stability.

The Iraq-Iran security agreement, signed in March 2023, committed Baghdad to strengthening security along the border and ensuring Iraqi territory is not be used to threaten neighboring countries.

Since then, implementation has depended on continued coordination between the federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, particularly because significant portions of the frontier fall within the Kurdistan Region's administrative area.

For policymakers beyond Iraq, such meetings carry significance that extends beyond bilateral administrative coordination.

The Kurdistan Region occupies a strategic position along Iraq's northern borders, making federal-regional cooperation an important factor in broader regional security calculations.

Effective border management can help reduce the risk of cross-border incidents, reinforce diplomatic commitments and contribute to stability across a region where domestic and international security concerns often intersect.

The talks also highlight the institutional dimension of Iraq's security policy.

Rather than relying solely on ad hoc responses to emerging challenges, Baghdad and Erbil have increasingly sought to address shared concerns through regular engagement among security agencies, reflecting a recognition that intelligence sharing, coordinated operations and consistent communication are essential to managing complex threats.

While neither side announced new policy measures following Monday's meeting, the discussions reaffirmed a continuing commitment to closer cooperation between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government.

As implementation of the Iraq-Iran security agreement continues and regional security dynamics evolve, sustained dialogue between officials such as Rebar Ahmed and Basim al-Badri is likely to remain an important element of Iraq's broader effort to strengthen domestic stability and reinforce cooperation across its security institutions.