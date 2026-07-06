Kurdistan Region, Iraqi Officials Discuss Border Security and Iran Agreement in Baghdad

Senior security meeting focuses on strengthening coordination and implementing the Baghdad-Tehran security pact

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Senior security officials from the Kurdistan Region and the Iraqi federal government met in Baghdad on Monday to discuss border security, enhance coordination between their security institutions, and review the implementation of the security agreement between Iraq and Iran.

A high-level delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), headed by Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed, held talks with Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Aboudi, according to an official statement by the KRG.

The meeting focused on Iraq's overall security situation and the regional security challenges facing the country, with both sides emphasizing the importance of close cooperation to preserve stability.

Discussions also centered on strengthening coordination between the security institutions of the KRG and the federal government to better address shared security threats and improve joint security mechanisms.

A key item on the agenda was the implementation of the security agreement signed between Iraq and the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The two sides reviewed mechanisms for enforcing the accord and reaffirmed their commitment to its provisions, particularly those related to securing the shared border and preventing any security violations that could negatively affect the stability of both the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

Since its signing in March 2023, the Iraq-Iran security agreement implementation has been the subject of regular coordination between the Iraqi federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government, particularly on border security and mechanisms intended to prevent cross-border security incidents.