KRG Interior Minister, Iraqi Army Chief Strengthen Peshmerga-Iraqi Army Coordination Against ISIS

A key meeting in Baghdad underscored the strategic importance of closer cooperation between the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Army in strengthening border security, counterterrorism efforts, and long-term national stability.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed and Iraqi Army Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Abdul Amir Rashid Yarallah met in Baghdad on Monday to strengthen operational coordination between the Peshmerga and federal forces, reflecting a broader effort by Baghdad and Erbil to reinforce Iraq's security architecture amid evolving domestic and regional challenges.

According to a Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) statement, the two officials reviewed Iraq's current security landscape and discussed ways to deepen military cooperation in areas where federal and Kurdistan Region forces share responsibility.

Their discussions focused on improving field coordination, enhancing intelligence sharing, securing national borders, and expanding joint efforts against ISIS remnants and organized crime.

The meeting carried significance beyond routine military consultations.

Cooperation between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga has long been regarded as a cornerstone of Iraq's internal security, particularly in territories where overlapping responsibilities have historically created vulnerabilities exploited by extremist groups.

Continued institutional coordination is widely viewed as essential to preventing those security gaps from re-emerging while reinforcing confidence between Baghdad and Erbil through practical collaboration rather than ad hoc arrangements.

The KRG statement said both sides examined mechanisms to improve operational coordination between the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga in areas of mutual security concern. Particular emphasis was placed on eliminating security vacuums, maintaining effective border control, and strengthening joint responses to threats that cross administrative boundaries.

Officials also stressed the importance of expanding intelligence cooperation to identify and pursue ISIS cells that continue to operate in remote areas despite the group's territorial defeat.

Alongside counterterrorism efforts, the discussions addressed cooperation against organized criminal networks, recognizing that intelligence exchange and coordinated operations remain central to responding to increasingly complex security challenges.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Rebar Ahmed and Yarallah praised the existing level of cooperation between the Kurdistan Region's security institutions and the Iraqi military.

They reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining joint operations and preserving the security gains achieved through years of coordinated efforts and shared sacrifice, according to the statement.

The talks formed part of a broader series of high-level security consultations led by Rebar Ahmed in the federal capital.

As Kurdistan24 previously reported, the minister also met Iraqi National Security Service (INSS) Director Basim al-Badri, where both sides emphasized closer coordination between federal and Kurdistan Region security institutions in addressing shared domestic and cross-border security concerns.

Read More: KRG Interior Minister, INSS Chief Discuss Joint Security Cooperation

According to Kurdistan24's earlier reporting, those discussions complemented wider meetings in Baghdad involving senior Iraqi security officials and focused on strengthening institutional cooperation, improving border security, and supporting implementation of broader national security policies.

Together, the consultations illustrate an increasingly coordinated approach that brings military, intelligence, and internal security institutions into closer alignment.

For international partners, sustained cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil remains an important indicator of Iraq's long-term security resilience.

The Kurdistan Region occupies a strategically significant position along Iraq's northern frontiers, making effective coordination between the Peshmerga and federal forces an essential component of border management, counterterrorism operations, and regional stability.

Read More: Kurdistan Region, Iraqi Officials Discuss Border Security and Iran Agreement in Baghdad

International security partners have consistently viewed such cooperation as a key safeguard against any resurgence of ISIS while contributing to broader stability across the Middle East.

Although Monday's meetings produced no public announcement of new operational measures, they reaffirmed a shared commitment to strengthening institutional cooperation rather than relying solely on temporary security arrangements.

As Iraq continues to confront evolving threats, regular coordination between the Iraqi Army, the Peshmerga, and other federal and regional security agencies is likely to remain central to preserving national stability, improving border security, and sustaining the partnership between Baghdad and the Kurdistan Region.