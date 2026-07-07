Explosion Reported in Damascus During French President's Visit

AFP reported that the sound of the explosion was heard while Macron was in Damascus.

15 minutes ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) - An explosion was heard in the Syrian capital of Damascus on Tuesday during a visit by French President Emmanuel Macron, according to an Agence France-Presse (AFP) journalist at the scene.

AFP reported that the sound of the explosion was heard while Macron was in Damascus. The news agency did not immediately provide details on the cause of the blast, its location, or whether there were any casualties or damage.

No immediate statement was issued by Syrian authorities or the French delegation regarding the incident, according to AFP.

The Reuters news agency also reported that early Tuesday morning several improvised explosive devices (IEDs) detonated near the hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron is staying.

The hotel is located near the headquarters of the Syrian Ministry of Tourism, where the French President spent the night.

Syrian media outlets noted that Macron and his accompanying delegation had departed the hotel just fifteen minutes prior to the explosions. According to preliminary information, the blasts have resulted in several injuries.

The reported explosion occurred during a high-profile presidential visit, as officials were continuing scheduled engagements. Further details were not immediately available.

Authorities have not yet released additional information on the incident.

This is a developing story.