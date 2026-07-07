Iraq's Coordination Framework backs anti-corruption campaign, urges stronger parliamentary oversight

Ruling alliance also calls for mass participation in funeral ceremonies for Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei

2 hours ago

ERBIL (Kurdistan24) — Iraq's ruling Coordination Framework on Monday reaffirmed its support for the government's anti-corruption campaign, calling for closer coordination among the executive, judiciary, and parliament to combat corruption and protect public funds.

The alliance made the remarks during its 283rd regular meeting, held at the office of Hadi al-Amiri, secretary-general of the Badr Organization. The meeting was attended by Faiq Zaidan, president of Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council, and Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi, according to a statement issued by the Coordination Framework's media office.

The participants reviewed the latest political and national developments, with discussions focusing on sustaining the country's anti-corruption drive.

The Framework reiterated its backing for the government's and judiciary's efforts to combat what it described as the "scourge of corruption" and to halt the waste of public funds.

With Iraq's parliament resuming work following its legislative recess, the alliance also called on lawmakers to strengthen parliamentary oversight in line with ongoing executive and judicial measures, while accelerating the passage of key legislation.

The meeting further addressed preparations for the funeral ceremonies of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The Coordination Framework said both official institutions and public organizations were continuing preparations for the procession and renewed its call for broad public participation in the ceremonies.

The alliance said such participation would honor what it described as Khamenei's enduring legacy and his support for causes affecting the Islamic world.

The Coordination Framework is a coalition of predominantly Shiite political parties that has formed the backbone of Iraq's governing majority since the 2021 parliamentary elections. The alliance plays a central role in shaping government policy and coordinating positions among its member parties on major political, security, and economic issues.

The meeting comes as Iraqi authorities have intensified efforts to tackle corruption, one of the country's most persistent challenges, through a series of investigations, arrests, and judicial proceedings targeting alleged financial misconduct.

At the same time, Baghdad has closely followed developments in neighboring Iran following Khamenei's death, with Iraqi political and religious figures expressing condolences and organizing official participation in the funeral ceremonies.