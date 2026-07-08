US Strikes Kill Eight Iranian Military Personnel in Southern Iran, State Media Says

According to state television, the casualties occurred following what it described as "criminal aggression" by the "US terrorist army" targeting areas in southern Iran.

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ERBIL (Kurdistan24) – Iranian state television reported on Wednesday that the latest U.S. airstrikes on southern Iran killed eight members of the country's military, marking the latest escalation in the renewed confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

According to state television, the casualties occurred following what it described as "criminal aggression" by the "US terrorist army" targeting areas in southern Iran.

"Eight courageous members of the air and naval forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran's military in Bandar Abbas and Bushehr fell as martyrs," the broadcaster said, citing a military statement.

The reported deaths come a day after the United States launched a series of retaliatory strikes against Iranian military targets following attacks on commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces carried out strikes in direct response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels transiting the vital waterway. CENTCOM described Tehran's actions as a "clear violation" of the ceasefire agreed under last month's memorandum of understanding, adding that the operation was intended to impose "heavy costs" for targeting civilian-crewed ships in international waters.

Iranian state media reported explosions near Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, and the port of Sirik along Iran's southern coast—locations that are home to key Iranian naval facilities and play a critical role in operations around the Strait of Hormuz.

The latest hostilities followed the collapse of a one-week arrangement between Washington and Tehran aimed at halting attacks in the strategic waterway. According to U.S. officials cited by Axios, Iran fired at least two missiles at commercial vessels transiting the strait on Monday night.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations also confirmed that multiple commercial ships were struck by projectiles in separate incidents, including a tanker near the Omani coast that caught fire. The vessels sustained significant damage, though no casualties were initially reported.

The renewed exchange of military strikes has further heightened tensions in the Gulf and raised concerns over the security of one of the world's most important maritime trade routes.